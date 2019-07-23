VIDEO: Jon Culshaw's impression of Boris Johnson is spot on

23 July 2019, 16:18 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 16:20

The impressionist and comedian visited The Chris Moyles Show and did an absolutely cracking impression of our new Prime Minister.

On the day Boris Johnson was confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party and the new British Prime Minister, The Chris Moyles Show were probably one of the few radio outlets that had his acceptance speech AHEAD of the news.

Jon Culshaw visited Chris and the team this morning to talk about bringing Dead Ringers live to the stage, and while he was here it was impossible not to get him to do one of his most famous (and most timely) impressions.

Watch the very talented Jon Culshaw give his best impression of our now Prime Minister in our video above.

See the absolute genius at work back in 2018:

