Oasis fan who offered garden stay in exchange for Heaton Park tickets says "the more the merrier"

Oasis fan offers Heaton Park garden stay in exchange for tickets!

By Jenny Mensah

Olivia Bridge spoke to Chris Moyles about what led her to make the remarkable offer and updated the team on her ticket status.

An Oasis fan who offered up her garden near Heaton Park in exchange for tickets to one of the band's homecoming reunion dates has spoken to The Chris Moyles Show.

Olivia Bridge - like many fans of the Britpop band - was ecstatic over the news of the band getting back together and wanted to increase her chances of being at one of their gigs by offering up her back garden as accommodation, which just happens to be near their Manchester dates.

Taking to Twitter at the time, she wrote: "I live right by Heaton Park.

"If you're an Oasis fan and don't want to fork out £100s for a place to kip, you can camp in my garden. For free."

"The only condition is that you get a ticket for me too. I'll pay for it, and I'll even throw in brews, breakfast and a driveway".

Unsurprisingly, the Manchester native's post went viral and has been viewed a whopping seven million times on social media.

Asked if she ran the idea past anyone before putting it out there, she told The Chris Moyles Show: "No. I did not anticipate it going as viral as it did. Even my housemate, when she walked in, she was like: 'We need to talk'.

"I didn't think it would do so well. I didn't think people would be serious with my offer. I just didn't think, obviously."

Naturally, she's been inundated with messages from people looking for free or cheap accommodation for the hometown gigs, which take place on 11th, 12th, 16th and 19th July next year.

"I've had several messages off people saying that they've actually gone and got me a ticket," She revealed. "So I now need to sift through everyone, make a list... I don't know. I even have to come up with an idea of how to pick the lucky happy camper."

When Chris suggested she pick the "least psycho" ones, and Dom said she should go for "boring and normal," she joked: "We're all Oasis fans, so is that even possible?"

Oasis fan Olivia Bridge talks to Chris Moyles about offering her garden for a Heaton Park ticket. Picture: Radio X/Simom Emmett

Asked how much space she actually has in her garden, she said: "I just wanted the one ticket, so if there's a group of two or three, then that's ideal, but I've had that many requests that I feel like I'll have to have about four tents in the garden."

She went on: "I don't want to let people down, either, so the more the merrier in a way, but I do need to be careful, don't I?"

"My priority was getting myself a ticket," she added when she was asked about her housemate. "I thought, she could come up with her own idea, if she wants to get a ticket, but now we're in a position where hopefully we can get two tickets and then she can get a ticket!"

Olivia, who has a Liv(e) Forever tattoo on her leg, added that she's been DM'd on every platform imaginable and hasn't managed to sift through all her messages yet.

But in an amazing twist, she managed to score her own ticket in the presale, after being selected from the special ballot.

"I've got four tickets," she revealed. "But I still need to get more for my friends and family, so camping's still on!"

