Chris Moyles got his own pub for his birthday show!

22 February 2021, 17:53 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 18:25

Get the highlights from Chris Moyles' birthday show, which featured his very own pub, celeb guests and an original song from Marcus Mumford.

It was Chris Moyles' Birthday this week, and as is tradition, we put on a very special Birthday show for the Radio X DJ.

Things are very different due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant Chris couldn't go out and celebrate at the pub this year.

So instead we brought the pub to him! Get the highlights of the special broadcast in our video above and listen back to the show on Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show highlights
The Chris Moyles Birthday Show highlights. Picture: Radio X

See some of the special messages Chris received from the likes of Fat Boy Slim, The Hotel's Mark Jenkins and an original song from Marcus Mumford!

Watch Moyles talk to Jack Whitehall:

Watch Dom's meat raffle:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

This Singalone Live caller nailed U2 on The Chris Moyles Show

This Singalone Live caller pulled it out of the bag for U2

Chris Moyles does his best impression of Simon Bates

Chris Moyles' Batesy Balls Up needs to be a regular character
Paul McKenna just wants you to make love

Paul McKenna talks positivity and making love

Chris Moyles tries to distract Andi Peters as he's about to go live on TV

Chris Moyles couldn't wait for Andi Peters' 3-2-1 pancake recipe
Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Latest On Radio X

Thom Yorke in 1994 and Radiohead's debut album Pablo Honey

10 debut albums by great artists that aren't their best

Features

Fans watch Sam Fender at his socially distanced gig in Newcastle last year

Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to end lockdown and return of gigs

News

Parisian dance duo Daft Punk have split after 28 years but what do they look like without helmets?

What do Daft Punk look like without helmets?

News

Daft Punk play the Lo Zoo di 105 concert

Daft Punk announce split after 28 years

News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Inside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's intense romance: Get our facts about the couple

Features

Beastie Boys' Sabotage video

The 10 funniest music videos ever made

Features