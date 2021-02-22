Chris Moyles got his own pub for his birthday show!

Get the highlights from Chris Moyles' birthday show, which featured his very own pub, celeb guests and an original song from Marcus Mumford.

It was Chris Moyles' Birthday this week, and as is tradition, we put on a very special Birthday show for the Radio X DJ.

Things are very different due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant Chris couldn't go out and celebrate at the pub this year.

So instead we brought the pub to him! Get the highlights of the special broadcast in our video above and listen back to the show on Global Player.

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show highlights. Picture: Radio X

See some of the special messages Chris received from the likes of Fat Boy Slim, The Hotel's Mark Jenkins and an original song from Marcus Mumford!

Watch Moyles talk to Jack Whitehall:

Watch Dom's meat raffle:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: