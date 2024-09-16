The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour 2024

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour is back!

The team will be heading out on their BIG STONKING TOUR BUS from Monday 23rd September to deliver some amazing prizes to some lucky listeners!

On Monday, 23rd September, one of Radio X's favourite features is back...

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour RETURNS - and the TOUR BUS is back!

It's a double-decker with two drivers, twelve beds, a kitchen and a toilet on board (for number 1’s only) – as well as a fully functioning studio!

And, as you can see, you'll be able to spot the bus as it travels the UK.

FIVE sets of amazing prizes are on offer each morning delivered to your door by the end of each day!

In 2023, the crew travelled from Willey (lol) in Warwickshire to Dulwich to Margate to North Shields to Sheffield - 691 MILES IN TOTAL last year.

Where will 2024 take them?

From Monday to Thursday, Chris will pick one lucky entrant at random - and they'll drop the prizes off on your doorstep.

Then the next morning, the show could be broadcasting from YOUR town from the tour bus. The team have no idea where they'll be!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour 2024. Picture: Radio X

Will all the Prize Dumps be in London? Possibly... BUT will the team be starting in London?

Will we have our first Dump in John O’Groats and the next in Lands End? Who knows? No one.

It's the final day of the Prize Dump Tour!

