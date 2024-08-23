Chris Jericho thinks Oasis WILL reunite soon and could do 20 dates at Wembley Stadium "easy"

Chris Jericho thinks Oasis WILL reunite soon!

By Jenny Mensah

The wrestler and rock musician shared his thoughts on rumours the Gallagher brothers will reunite in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Jericho has shared his predictions about an Oasis reunion.

The AEW wrestler and musician - whose real name is Chris Irvine - believes the band will get back together "sooner" rather "than later" and says that when it does happen, it will be a "worldwide, earth-shaking event".

Speaking to Radio X's Toby Tarrant as he took over presenting duties The Chris Moyles Show, the pro wrestler said: "I think Oasis is going to get back together sooner than later.

"I think these guys Noel and Liam have it all figured out and they know what they wanna do. That's my prediction."

Jericho, who fronts his own band Fozzy, went on: "I was just saying every 10 years, a band that you never thought would get back together does. It was The Police in '07. Huge worldwide thing. Guns N' Roses in '17. Huge worldwide thing.

"Oasis is next. 2025."

Chris Jericho has predicted an Oasis reunion "sooner than later". Picture: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Radio X, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

"It's exciting though, it's an exciting thought," he added: "'Cause like you said, that would be a worldwide, earth-shaking event."

When Tarrant opined that the band could sell out Wembley Stadium "every night forever", the 53-year-old star added: "So Taylor Swift just did seven (eight) shows or something? Oasis could do 20. Easy."

The Break The Walls Down rocker concluded: "Billy Joel did a residency at Madison Square Garden once a month. Oasis could do a residency at Wembley Stadium."

READ MORE:

Jericho's comments come after reports have started to ramp up surrounding the Britpop band getting together once more.

This week rumours have swirled that the Manchester band are set to return for 20 gigs, with 10 taking place in their hometown of Manchester and 10 taking place in London.

The latest Oasis reunion rumors suggest 20 shows in the uk next summer



Word on the street is that the Oasis reunion is on for Summer 2025 - for the 30th anniversary of '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' - with 10 shows in their hometown, Manchester, and 10 shows in London at… pic.twitter.com/pD6Y6VgRA6 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) August 21, 2024

In recent months, Liam Gallagher has been calling reunion rumours "nonsense" but this morning he seemed to be warming up to the idea.

When one fan asked him on X whether he believes the Oasis reunion should happen for the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? or Be Here Now anniversary, he replied: "BOTH".

Both — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Noel last spoke about it publicly at his headline set at at Y Not Festival 2024.

During his performance, he was quizzed whether the legendary '90s band would be reuniting and said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.”

After the crowd booed the Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a f***ing compliment!"

Watch the moment at the festival below:

READ MORE: