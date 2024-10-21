Oasis Reunion: Richard Ashcroft confirmed as special guest for all UK & Ireland Oasis Live '25 Shows

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed as the first special guest for the Oasis reunion. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will join Liam and Noel Gallagher on their reunion dates next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed as the special guest for the Oasis reunion.

The Verve legend will john Liam and Noel Gallagher on their highly anticipated dates next year, providing the support across all their UK and Ireland dates for 2025.

The news was announced with a teaser, which showed Ashcroft's relationship with the Manchester band across the years:

Oasis Live 25 - Richard Ashcroft Support Announcement Teaser

Ashcroft said of the news in a statement: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced. I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work. It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."

Ashcroft will no doubt go down well with the fans, set to deliver everything from Verve anthems such as Bitter Sweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work, Lucky Man and Sonnet alongside his solo highlights such as A Song For The Lovers, Break The Night With Colour, C’Mon People (We’re Making It Now and Music Is Power.

READ MORE:

The news comes after Liam strongly hinted Ashcroft would be set to join Oasis on their UK & Ireland reunion dates - as well as another act close to their heart.

The Some Might Say singer took to Twitter last earlier this month to get his fans going and asked whether he should have Richard Ashcroft or Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers on the bill.

After many responded, including former Britpop rival Graham Coxon no less, who volunteered Blur alongside Supergrass, Liam made it clear that Oasis wouldn't "set sail" without the former Verve frontman.

After pretending to have chosen the Manics out of the two, Liam wrote: "Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid".

Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

To drive the point home, the Supersonic rocker sent a tweet with the suggestion that he'd spoken to his brother Noel (also known as The Chief) and that both Ashcroft and Cast were shoo-ins for the epic tour.

He wrote: "Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive c*** LG x".

Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Oasis have previously confirmed Cage The Elephant as special guests for their North American dates.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

READ MORE: