Liam Gallagher says there won't be a documentary on the Oasis reunion: "There’s been enough said"

Liam Gallagher has talked more about the Oasis reunion. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who questioned if they were working on a film covering the band's reunion.

Liam Gallagher has said there won't be a film about Oasis getting back together.

The Britpop rocker and his older brother Noel announced the news of their long-awaited reunion in August with dates in the UK & Ireland, but the frontman has assured fans that there will not be a documentary dedicated to it.

Asked by a fan on X how the "new doco filming" was going, he responded: "We’re not doing 1 I’m not gonna be in it anyway I’m doing the gigs there’s been enough said about this band it’s time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping".

When another fan suggested there's no need for interviews or an explanation of how and why Noel and Liam finally buried the hatchet, the Supersonic rocker agreed, writing: "Exactly we’ve been over this bollox a million times and some people have different versions to others we’re back and that’s all that matters to me and should [do to] the REAL fans of the band".

Liam's latest comments come after he recently revealed he won't reconsider Oasis headlining Glastonbury Festival.

Shortly after announcing their reunion dates, the Gallagher brothers squashed the rumours that they would appear on the Pyramid Stage by sharing a joint statement, which read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

This week saw Liam quizzed by a fan again if they'd re-consider changing their stance on the Somerset festival, to which he simply replied: "NO full of drips".

Liam and Noel may not necessarily be in Glastonbury's good books either after the Oasis gutiarist and chief songwriter went on a rant calling the festival "woke" and "preachy" earlier this year.

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The 57-year-old went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

See Oasis' Live '25 dates so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025