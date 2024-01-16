Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island All Stars?

Jake Cornish is said to have left Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV X/Love Island

According to reports, the 26 year old has quit the All Star version of the reality dating show after being paired up with ex Liberty Poole.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Cornish is believed to have quid Love Island All Stars, just days after entering the villa.

The former water engineer, who previously featured on season 7 on for reality dating show, is said to have departed from the show, which aired just last night (Monday 15th January).

Following a public vote, Jake was paired up with Liberty Poole, his ex from the show who had not seen for over three years.

Find out what we know so far below.

Has Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars?

It has been reported that Jake Cornish has now departed the South African villa.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

"It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.

"Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.

"Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

Why did Jake leave Love Island All Stars?

It is being reported that Jake decided to leave the villa after he was coupled up with his series 7 ex Liberty Poole.

"Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama," a source told The Sun.

"Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

More to follow...