Jack Black to induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
4 October 2024, 12:17
The Tenacious D rocker and Ozzy Osbourne super-fan will be among those to pay tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman.
Listen to this article
Jack Black is set to induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Prince of Darkness was set to recognised by the famous institution for the second time, this time as a solo artist after previously being inducted to the Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath in 2006.
It has now been that the ceremony - which takes place on 19th October at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio - will pay tribute to the Crazy Train singer, with a lineup of acts and a special introduction from the Ozzy superfan and Tenacious D rocker.
An epic performance in tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman will also take place with the likes of Billy Idol, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolf Van Halen, Steve Stevens and Metallica's Robert Trujillo among those performing.
READ MORE:
- Watch Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne & Geezer Butler in Aston Villa Home Kit Launch advert
- Geezer Butler says he and Ozzy Osbourne have agreed to one more Black Sabbath gig "to finish the whole thing off"
Reacting to the news of his solo induction to the Hall of Fame earlier this year, the rocker said: "Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."
Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band. pic.twitter.com/qonsnqT0ko— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 22, 2024
The Iron Man rocker now joins a select group of artists to have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice or more, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed, Curtis Mayfield and more.
Joining Ozzy Osbourne on the inductee list this year is A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Mary J Blige, MC5, Foreigner and more.
Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
See the full list of 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:
- Mary J Blige
- Jimmy Buffet
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Kool & The Gang
- Alex Korner
- John Mayall
- MC5
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Suzanne De Passe
- Big Mama Thornton
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Dionne Warwick
- Norman Whitfield
READ MORE:
- Ozzy Osbourne reflects on the impact of The Beatles on his generation: "They broke the f***ing doors down"
- Ozzy Osbourne was "stoned" in every episode of The Osbournes, says wife Sharon