Jack Black to induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Jack Black is set to induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Hall of Fame. Picture: Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio, ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Tenacious D rocker and Ozzy Osbourne super-fan will be among those to pay tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman.

Jack Black is set to induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Prince of Darkness was set to recognised by the famous institution for the second time, this time as a solo artist after previously being inducted to the Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath in 2006.

It has now been that the ceremony - which takes place on 19th October at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio - will pay tribute to the Crazy Train singer, with a lineup of acts and a special introduction from the Ozzy superfan and Tenacious D rocker.

An epic performance in tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman will also take place with the likes of Billy Idol, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolf Van Halen, Steve Stevens and Metallica's Robert Trujillo among those performing.

Reacting to the news of his solo induction to the Hall of Fame earlier this year, the rocker said: "Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."

Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band. pic.twitter.com/qonsnqT0ko — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 22, 2024

The Iron Man rocker now joins a select group of artists to have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice or more, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed, Curtis Mayfield and more.

Joining Ozzy Osbourne on the inductee list this year is A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Mary J Blige, MC5, Foreigner and more.

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

See the full list of 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Mary J Blige

Jimmy Buffet

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Alex Korner

John Mayall

MC5

Ozzy Osbourne

Suzanne De Passe

Big Mama Thornton

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

