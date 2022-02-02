The Tindler Swindler: Where is Simon Leviev now?

By Jenny Mensah

The Tinder Swindler is the latest true crime documentary taking Netflix by storm. Find out about the central figure Simon Leviev and where he is now.

Tinder Swindler is the latest Netflix documentary causing a stir.

The documentary film tells the story of Simon Hayut, who changed his name Simon Leviev and used the dating app to con women out of millions.

The film outlines the path of destruction he left behind, who is Simon Leviev, where is he now and what about the victims he left behind?

Find out more about Netflix's Tinder Swindler below.

Tinder Swindler is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

How can I watch the Tinder Swindler?

Tinder Swindler is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

What is the Tinder Swindler about?

A Netflix synopsis reads: "From the team producers of Don't F**ck With Cats, modern love is a dangerous game in the world of online dating, and not all that glitters is gold. Notoriously known as The Tinder Swindler, he has seduced and swindled young women for millions and is a fugitive from justice in several countries. One swipe could change your life. This is the ultimate fairytale gone nightmare. Follow three women who decided it was time for payback."

Who is Simon Leviev?

Simon Leviev was born Shimon Hayut in a city called Bnei Brak, just east of Tel Aviv in Israel. He changed his name to Leviev to pretend to be related to the Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. After fleeing Israel in 2011 for crimes related to fraud in his early 20s, he moved to Finland where he started the scheme in Netflix's Tinder Swindler documentary.

The scheme involved meeting women on Tinder, convincing them he was a wealthy heir and starting long distance relationships with them before convincing them that his life was in danger and he needed money.

In 2015 he served two years in a Finnish prison and after his release in 2017, he went back to Israel. Before he could be arrested, he escaped and headed back to Europe, where he began his pattern all over again.

In July of 2019, he was caught in Greece using a fake passport and was extradited to Israel. He denied all charges against him, but in December 2019 he was convicted of theft, fraud and forgery of documents. He was sentenced to 15 months of prison but served just 5 months of actual jail time after being released for good behaviour.

Where is The Twinder Swindler now?

Simon Leviev, is - according to Esquire - now 31 years old and lives in Israel as a free man. The outlet adds that his Instagram account "is currently private, though he has nearly 100,000 followers".

The Times of Israel reports that Leviev took an estimated $10million from his victims between 2017 and 2019.

The Tinder Swindler starts on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, or Ayleen Charlotte?

The central women in The Tinder Swindler are still paying off their debts as a result of Leviev's deceit. He has so far not been charged for any crimes towards them or any that may have occurred outside his home country.

