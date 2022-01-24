Ozark season 4: When is Part 2 released?

By Jenny Mensah

As Part 1 of the Netflix crime thriller is released on Netflix, we ask when we can expect to see the second part of the season and what to expect.

Listen to this article

Ozark season 3 had one of the most dramatic endings we've seen in a series in a long time, so it's no surprise its fourth instalment has been trending ever since it was released last week.

The drug cartel, money laundering based drama - starring Jason Batemen and Laura Linney, is being released in two parts this time around, giving fans a chance to savour the show this time around.

Season 4 Part 1 has already captured audiences around the globe, but when can we expect Ozark season 4 Part 2 to be released?

Find out everything we know about the second helping of the show and when we can expect it?

When is Ozark season 4 part 2 released?

Ozark season 4 part 2 doesn't yet have an exact release date, but it's expected to be available some time in 2022. In fact, Jason Bateman revealed in an interview to Jimmy Kimmel that it would be "kinda soon".

How many episodes does Ozark 4 have?

Ozark season 4 will have 14 episodes in total. Ozark Part 1 and Part 2 will both have seven episodes each.

Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and James Bateman star in Ozark season 4. Picture: Netflix

Is Ozark ending with season 4?

Yes, unfortunately Ozark 4 is the last season. Netflix confirmed the news and Felix Solis - who plays Omar Navarro - said: "All good things must come to an end. This was a good job that must come to an end. We don’t want to wait until it’s not good for it end.”

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman said he was "thrilled" and "excited" by the show's final season and told audiences: "I hope you guys are as excited by how the plane lands as we are."

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as Marty and Wendy Byrde in Ozark. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast of Ozark 4?

James Bateman (Marty Byrde) and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) are joined by the likes of Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore), Kevin L. Johnson (Sam Dermody) and Felix Solis (Navarro).

Where is Ozark filmed?

Although the hit series is set in the real-life Lake of the Ozarks in the state of Missouri, most of the show is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia especially in the locations of Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona. The scenes set in Chicago where actually filmed in the windy city.

Why is Ozark so blue?

Many fans have commented on how dim and how blue the visuals look for the show and it turns out it was a conscious choice made by the team behind it. As slashfilm.com reports, cinematographer Ben Kutchins says: "I think both Jason Bateman and I wanted to do something that was unique and unique to Ozark that created a distinct look. From the beginning we really [tried to make bold choices], and I think it stood out in the way that we tell stories, the way that we color correct the episodes, the way that we move the camera, and the way that the camera relates to the characters."