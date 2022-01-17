Inventing Anna: Release date, trailers, cast and what to expect

By Jenny Mensah

The upcoming series - starring Julia Garner - will tell the story of the real-life con artist Anna Delvey, who reinvented herself as an heiress.

Inventing Anna is the next series from Netflix that's got everyone talking.

Fans of Ozark will be no stranger to one of its starring cast members, Julia Garner (Ruth) who is now set to take on the role of real-life socialite and con woman Anna Delvey.

Executive produced by Shona Rhimes, who brought us the likes of Scandal and Bridgerton, the drama series will now doubt be entertaining, but it's still based on a real person. So who is Anna Delvey and what can we expect from the upcoming Netflix series about her?

Find out everything we know about Inventing Anna including its release date, who's in the cast and what it will cover.

When is Inventing Anna coming out?

Inventing Anna will be released on Netflix on 11th February 2022.

Julia Garner stars as con woman Anna Delvey Inventing Anna. Picture: Netflix

Who stars in the cast of Inventing Anna?

Julia Garner, who plays Anna Delvey, is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, Arian Moayed as Todd, Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, Anders Holm as Jack, Katie Lowes as Rachel, Terry Kinney as Barry, Jeff Perry as Lou, Anna Deavere Smith as Maude, Alexis Floyd as Neff, and more.

How much about Inventing Anna is real?

Netflix tease in their description: "This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up." From this, it's clear that the series will tell the story of the socialite con-woman Anna Delvey, who moved to New York and pretended to be a heiress, but will no doubt make up scenes and dialogue for our entertainment.

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey was born Anna Sorokin on 23rd January 1991 in Domodedovo- a working class satellite town southeast of Moscow Russia. The Russian-born German conwoman pretended to be a a wealthy German heiress under her new name and used it to defraud banks, businessmen and women and her wealthy friends and acquaintances.

What happened to Anna Delvey?

In 2019, Anna Delvey was convicted of multiple counts of larceny in the 2nd degree and theft of services. On 9th May 2019, she was given a sentence of 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution $199,000. Sorokin was released from prison on 11th February 2021 and in March 2021 she was taken back into custody by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for overstaying her visa.

Where is Anna Delvey now?

According to ABC News, Anna Delvey or Sorokin is currently in jail in the US and ICE are still considering her deportation.

