Netflix's Squid Game: Will there be a second series?

The Korean drama became a record breaking hit on Netflix this month, but will there be a second series? Find out what we know so far here.

Squid Game has become one of the most talked about series of the year since it was released on Netflix and now it looks like it has the viewers to match.

The South Korean series, which has been described by many as Battle Royal meets Black Mirror, has now become the streaming giant's biggest ever series launch, attracting 111 million viewers in its first 28 days.

It's even overtaken the hugely successful modern period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

The series ended in an ambiguous way, but will there be a Squid Game season 2? And if so, when will it be released?

Find out what we know about a possible second series of Squid Game so far below...

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Netflix are yet to announce a second season of Squid Game so far. However, that doesn't mean the show is over.

Everyone who watched the season finale will know that it's been left pretty open ended, and show writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has clearly thought about how a second season might look, who would work on it and what it would be about.

Speaking to The Times, he mused: "If I do get to do one - one would be the story of the Front Man [a former policeman in charge of overseeing the games]."

He added: I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. This was an issue I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

The creator also told Variety last month that although he didn't have well developed plans for a Squid Game 2, he definitely wouldn't want to do it alone.

"I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors," he told the entertainment magazine.

He also confessed to Radio Times: "I do realise there are huge expectations for season two. It's not that I haven’t thought about season two at all, and I also do have a rough framework for it. But I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season one. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season."

He also wasn't afraid to admit that he'd be looking to some of the audience for ideas and be incorporating any of the ones he thought were "good ones".

He told RT: "If I ever make season two, I will try to look up those many ideas, and of course if there are any good ones, I can bring them into the story".

Squid Game season one is available to watch on Netflix now.