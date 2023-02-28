The Traitors UK confirmed for series 2

By Radio X

The hit reality game show is set to return for a second series with Claudia Winkleman as its host.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

The Traitors is returning for a second series.

The BBC has confirmed Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the nail-biting psychological reality competition, which sees 22 strangers play a game of detection, backstabbing and trust in a bid to win £120,000.

"I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television," she said. "I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

READ MORE: The Traitors' Tom Elderfield had no idea if girlfriend Alex was actually a Faithful

Claudia Winkleman will return for the second season of The Traitors . Picture: BBC One

Series one - which was filmed at a Scottish castle and has been watched 34 million times on BBCPlayer, saw three Faithfuls, Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, outsmart the Traitors and took home a third of the total £101,050 prize pot each.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit 'The Traitors' with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

"We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for The Traitors and Faithfuls."

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, added: "We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season.

"They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships.

"We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first."

The BBC is currently looking for applicants to appear in the second series of the show.

Tom Elderfield, who appeared on the show alongside his girlfriend Alex Gray spilled some of the secrets on the show.

Asked how he knew that his partner Alex wasn't a Traitor, he told Radio X's Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby: "I didn't and they were very strict on those rules. Like if one of us was a Traitor we could not tell the other otherwise you forfeit the whole prize fund. Understandably so, but she's my girlfriend, so I don't care. So I'm going to say she's faithful 100 percent."

Quizzed if he thought even if she was a Traitor they would share the money either way, he replied: "Yeah exactly and she's significantly smarter than me, so she would go ahead and win it."

"First of all, we had to keep it a secret," he went on. "We realise the moment we go in and have an alliance what would happen is we'd be like, 'Hi this is my girlfriend...' [They'd go] Banished. Banished. Like... we'll be out straight away. No one wants to have an alliance."

Talking about his dramatic announcement at the breakfast table, he said: "The reason it sort of came out in that moment is you're trying to think not just the next step, not just the step after the step... You're trying to think, three, four, five steps ahead.

"Obviously you don't want to get banished or murdered and they're both complete opposite ways of getting out of the show."

READ MORE: The Traitors set for celebrity special?