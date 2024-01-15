Alan Cumming: Claudia Winkleman leaves me kisses on Traitors set

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish actor has yet to meet his fellow Traitors host, but revealed they leave each other notes on their makeup mirror.

Alan Cumming and Claudia Winkleman leave each other notes on The Traitors set.

The Scottish actor hosts the US version of the hit series, while the Strictly presenter is at the helm of the UK series and while the pair have yet to cross paths, they do film in the same location at Andross Castle, north of Inverness and share the same makeup room.

"We’ve done two, so the same as Claudia’s one," he said on The Chris Moyles Show. "We do them at the same time. We actually did ours first, then that finished, then we just overlap, although we’ve never met."

He added: "We leave notes to each other on the makeup mirror and that’s all. She kisses the makeup mirror... Kisses a paper towel and sticks it onto the makeup mirror."

Alan Cumming and Claudia Winkleman host The Traitors US and The Traitors UK respectively.

Cumming also talked about the fact some US fans didn't realise he was actually Scottish when watching him present thefirst season of the reality TV competition, but he admitted he 'amps' up the character for the role, which he likes to pepper with Shakespeare quotes and the famous Taggart reference, "There's been a murder".

"Well I do sort of, I do kind of amp it up, because I’m playing a character, " he revealed."I’m hosting but I’m not really me, I’m pretending it’s my castle and it’s not. And I look ridiculous. And I do this voice, someone said it was like, Moira Rose in Schitts Creek, […] It’s Moira Rose in Schitts Creek doing an impersonation of me."

The actor is also set to embark on a one man show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, which explores getting older.

Tickets for the cabaret show, which takes place on Monday 15th and 16th January at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, are on sale now.