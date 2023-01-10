The Traitors' Tom Elderfield had no idea if girlfriend Alex was actually a Faithful

By Jenny Mensah

The magician revealed to Radio X that the show banned the couple from disclosing whether they were traitors to each other.

Tom Elderfield from The Traitors has revealed he didn't actually know if his girlfriend Alex Gray was a Faithful.

The reality games how, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, followed a group of strangers who were assigned the roles of Faithfuls and Traitors and had to work together to win £120,000. However, in order to win, the Faithful had to identify the Traitors and eliminate them from the group, while the Traitors had to murder and banish the Faithful and get through undetected.

Arguably, one of the show's most dramatic moments came when professional magician Tom stood up and declared: "Alex isn’t a Traitor… she’s my GIRLFRIEND!”

However, he wasn't quite telling the full truth...

Asked how he knew that Alex wasn't a Traitor, he told Radio X's Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby: "I didn't and they were very strict on those rules. Like if one of us was a Traitor we could not tell the other otherwise you forfeit the whole prize fund. Understandably so, but she's my girlfriend, so I don't care. So I'm going to say she's faithful 100 percent."

Tom Elderfield from The Traitors didn't know if his girlfriend Alex was Faithful. Picture: Radio X/ Twitter/Alex Gray

Quizzed if he thought even if she was a Traitor they would share the money either way, he replied: "Yeah exactly and she's significantly smarter than me, so she would go ahead and win it."

Tom also opened up about their decision to keep their relationship under wraps from and revealed why it was a no-brainer.

"First of all, we had to keep it a secret," he went on. "We realise the moment we go in and have an alliance what would happen is we'd be like, 'Hi this is my girlfriend...' [They'd go] Banished. Banished. Like... we'll be out straight away. No one wants to have an alliance."

Talking about his dramatic announcement at the breakfast table, he said: "The reason it sort of came out in that moment is you're trying to think not just the next step, not just the step after the step... You're trying to think, three, four, five steps ahead.

"Obviously you don't want to get banished or murdered and they're both complete opposite ways of getting out of the show."

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

