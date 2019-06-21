WATCH: Himesh Patel sings The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live

See the Yesterday star perform the iconic McCartney-penned Beatles track on the talk show and find out more about the film here.

Himesh Patel has performed The Beatles' Yesterday on television.

The former EastEnders actor - who stars in the upcoming film of the same name - has shown off his musical talent with a performance of the Paul McCartney-penned track on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch him perform the iconic 1965 track, which comes from The Beatles' Help! album, above.

Patel stars as Jack in Yesterday, a failing singer-songwriter who wakes up to a world without The Fab Four.

READ MORE: Find out everything you need to know about the Yesterday film here

Himesh Patel performs The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Picture: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

READ MORE: The best Paul McCartney lyrics

The story sees Jack use his new reality to his advantage, and become a worldwide superstar in the process, using all The Beatles' much-loved hits and pulling them off as his own.

The film also stars Lily James, and include cameos from the likes of Ed Sheeran and James Corden.

Watch the official trailer for the film here:

Find out more about Yesterday below...

When is Yesterday released in UK cinemas?

The film celebrated its worldwide premiere on Tuesday 18 June in London's Leicester Square and is set for release in UK and US cinemas on 28 June 2019.

Who is Yesterday directed and written by?

Yesterday is directed by Trainspotting helmsman Danny Boyle and written by Love Actually's Richard Curtis.

Watch Richard Curtis talk to Chris Moyles about the film our Facebook Live video:

READ MORE: Did John Lennon Say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

Who stars in Yesterday?

The film stars Himesh Patel as Jack - who is most known for his role as Tamwar Masood in Eastenders, and Lily James as his best friend, Kate McKinnon as his cut-throat manager, and Lamorne Morris as his head of marketing.

The Kumars stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal play Jack's parents and there's a cameo from James Corden and Ed Shereran, who play themselves.

In the trailer Sheeran puts his talents to use, suggesting the song we all know as Hey Jude is called Hey Dude.

See an Instagram photo shared by the singer-songwriter on the set of the film.

Take our The Beatles quiz: