When is Yesterday released in the UK, what’s the Beatles film about and who’s in the cast with Himesh Patel & Lily James?

Find out everything about the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis Beatles-inspired film, which stars Himesh Patel and includes a cameo from Ed Sheeran.

Last year it was reported that Danny Boyle had joined forces with Richard Curtis for a new film inspired by The Beatles.

Now, the film - fittingly entitled Yesterday, is set to be released this month, and will celebrate its worldwide premiere tonight (18 June) in London's Leicester Square.

Watch the official trailer for Yesterday above.

Find out everything you need to know about the film here, which stars Himsesh Patel as a struggling singer-songwriter who wakes up to find he's living in a world without The Beatles...

READ MORE: 5 things we wouldn’t have if the Beatles hadn’t existed

The film poster for Yesterday, The Beatles-inspired movie starring Himself Patel. Picture: Press/Universal Pictures

When is Yesterday released in UK cinemas?

Yesterday is set for release in UK and US cinemas on 28 June 2019.

What is the plot of Yesterday?

Yesterday sees Jack, a an unsuccessful musician find himself injured in a traffic accident. When he wakes, he soon realises that he's the only person in the world who knows The Beatles ever existed. This of course leads Jack to steal the The Fab Four's back catalogue and pass it off as his own, which propels him into megastardom and takes him across the world.

Who stars in Yesterday?

The film stars Himesh Patel as Jack - who is most known for his role as Tamwar Masood in Eastenders, and Lily James as his best friend, Kate McKinnon as his cut-throat manager, and Lamorne Morris as his head of marketing.

The Kumars stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal play Jack's parents and there's a cameo from James Corden and Ed Shereran, who play themselves.

In the trailer Sheeran puts his talents to use, suggesting the song we all know as Hey Jude is called Hey Dude.

See an Instagram photo shared by the singer-songwriter on the set of the film.

READ MORE: The best Paul McCartney lyrics

Who is Yesterday directed and written by?

Yesterday is directed by Trainspotting helmsman Danny Boyle and written by Love Actually's Richard Curtis.

Watch Richard Curtis talk to Chris Moyles about the film our video:

READ MORE: Did John Lennon Say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

Take our The Beatles quiz: