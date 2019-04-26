VIDEO: Undercover policeman turns Line of Duty 'H' theory on its head

26 April 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 17:28

A real-life undercover detective sent Line of Duty fans into a spin after making them see 'H' in a completely new light on This Morning.

This week saw two former real-life undercover police officers visit This Morning to share their take on the on-screen depiction of their dangerous occupation.

The hit BBC series Line of Duty, which follows AC-12 as they try to uncover police corruption, is in the midst of its fifth season and has fans wringing their hands over the identity of 'H'.

However, when a former undercover detective Peter Bleksley was asked by Eamon Holmes who he thinks 'H' could be, he completely turned the question on his head, and said: "Is it a person or is it a place?"

The star of Channel 4's Hunted added: "Cast your mind back to the flats where people were being held."One was flat B."Just putting it out there."

Watch This Morning's video above to see what they think.

Detective Sergeant Marc Cananur said: "You see, I will look at it from an evidential perspective.

"I will still have my police head on, thinking who 'H' could be, so I'm going to reserve judgement for nothing more than humiliation if I'm wrong.

Where is Martin Compston from and where did he get his Line of Duty accent?

Line of Duty
Line of Duty. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

Line of Duty debuted its fifth series on Sunday 31 March to huge audiences, which reportedly averaged at 7.768 million.

As people wrapped-up their Mother's Day plans and rushed to see the first instalment of the hit BBC One drama, they also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

See the best reactions from the Line of Duty Season 5 debut

Meanwhile, Martin Compston - who plays Steve Arnott - in the police drama praised a fellow Scot, Gerry Cinnamon, calling him one of the best singer-songwriters of our time.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, he said: "The boy is just phenomenal, one of the biggest singer-songwriters of the decade. He just sings from the heart..."

Talking about Cinnamon's hugely successful TRNSMT 2018 set, Compston gushed: "It was great to see him in that big a crowd in that company."

"And he seems a top lad," he added. "He seems a very down to earth guy, so I'm chuffed to bits for him".

Watch Martin Compston discuss his Line of Duty fame below:

