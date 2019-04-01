Line of Duty series 5 debut: Best responses & reactions

1 April 2019, 12:36 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 12:42

The first episode of the fifth season of the BBC AC-12 drama aired on Sunday night. Get the best responses and reactions here.

Line of Duty debuted its fifth series on Sunday evening to huge audiences, which reportedly averaged 7.768 million.

Watch the opening moments of the debut episode above.

As people wrapped-up their Mother's Day plans and rushed to see the first instalment of the hit BBC One drama, they also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

READ MORE: Where is Martin Compston from and where does he get his Line of Duty accent?

See the best of the tweets and reactions below...

Viewers were thrilled to have the show back, with some saying it was even worth the wait:

However, one or two didn't quite get what it what all the fuss was about.

Fans were keen to get their Line of Duty bingo cards as the show started...

One fan revealed its the only thing that makes them look forward to Sundays:

Vicky McClure, who stars as Kate Fleming, was chuffed with the response:

Martin Compston took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for phenomenal support as ever, just to piss you all right off I saw ep2 yesterday and it’s an absolute peach."

READ MORE: Line of Duty Series 5 - Everything we know so far...

Watch the teaser for Line of Duty series 5 episode 2:

