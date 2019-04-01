Line of Duty series 5 debut: Best responses & reactions

The first episode of the fifth season of the BBC AC-12 drama aired on Sunday night. Get the best responses and reactions here.

Line of Duty debuted its fifth series on Sunday evening to huge audiences, which reportedly averaged 7.768 million.

Watch the opening moments of the debut episode above.

As people wrapped-up their Mother's Day plans and rushed to see the first instalment of the hit BBC One drama, they also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

#LineofDuty finishes, goes straight on Twitter to see what’s happening...😳 — Matt Bate (@MattMustang53) March 31, 2019

See the best of the tweets and reactions below...

Viewers were thrilled to have the show back, with some saying it was even worth the wait:

so glad its back well worth the wait! X👍👏💪😲 — JustLyns! (@lynsclo) March 31, 2019

Top quality UK drama — Matthew C W Porter (@MCWPorter) April 1, 2019

Welcome back to thebest show on telly. Perfect TV — Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) April 1, 2019

However, one or two didn't quite get what it what all the fuss was about.

I haven’t seen an episode before, but wanted to see if it was as good as people said. I have to say I was a little disappointed. Would having seen the previous series made it more enjoyable? — Andrew Green (@Picturecorner) April 1, 2019

That #LineOfDuty5 premiere was disappointing. Not only did it have to juggle way too many balls, it felt like 58 mins just to reveal Corbett was the UCO. It wasn't sharp, focused or enthralling (what we'd expect from the series), & for the 1st time, had no surprises. #LineOfDuty — TVR Roundup 📺 (@TVRRoundup) April 1, 2019

Fans were keen to get their Line of Duty bingo cards as the show started...

One fan revealed its the only thing that makes them look forward to Sundays:

I’ve never looked forward to Sunday’s in my life, until today! Bring on next Sunday, it’s going to be a very long week! — Kathryn (@Kat_h81) March 31, 2019

Vicky McClure, who stars as Kate Fleming, was chuffed with the response:

Wow!!!

What a response!! 😮

Thanks for being the best audience ever! See you all next week! #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/DpRh5OrG8N — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) March 31, 2019

Martin Compston took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for phenomenal support as ever, just to piss you all right off I saw ep2 yesterday and it’s an absolute peach."

Thanks for phenomenal support as ever, just to piss you all right off I saw ep2 yesterday and it’s an absolute peach. https://t.co/j98LIlqApy pic.twitter.com/ogQxIl99H7 — martin compston (@martin_compston) March 31, 2019

Watch the teaser for Line of Duty series 5 episode 2: