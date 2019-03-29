Where is Martin Compston from and how does he get into his Line of Duty accent?

29 March 2019, 13:07 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 13:13

As Line Of Duty returns to our screens on Sunday, we talk to Compston - who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama - and reveals the inspiration for his accent.

Line of Duty returns to our screens this Sunday 31 March, and season 5 is set to pick up from where the last series left off- seeing AC12 continue their hunt for Balaclava Man.

Watch the latest teaser trailer from the hit BBC series above.

Martin Compston, who stars as DS Steve Arnott in the hit BBC police drama often shocks fans when they hear him speak outside of the series, because he sounds nothing like his character.

Now, speaking to Radio X, he's revealed just what, and WHO inspired his accent in the series.

Find out how Martin Compston got his accent and where he's really from here...

READ MORE: Everything we know about Line of Duty Series 5 so far...

BBC's Line of Duty
BBC's Line of Duty. Picture: Press

Where is Martin Compston from?

Martin Compston is from Scotland and was born on 8 May 1984 in Greenock, Inverclyde in the country.

Where did Martin Compston get his accent for DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty from?

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan about his English accent in the series, Compston said: "I'm fiercely Scottish as your good self Gordon, but people in Scotland get a wee bit annoyed with it..."

He added: "I can't play everything as if I'm from Greenock! I'm an actor! [...] You can't just go into every job saying: 'I'm doing my own accent'."

He explained: "The brief came in as a London detective. I came in doing a London accent, which I'm sure another 20 or 30 actors did, and I got the part. So it's never been a thing, but for some reason people get riled up about it."

Compston, who now lives in Las Vegas with his American wife Tiana, also revealed there's a secret to how he gets back into the "wide-boy" accent after living across the pond... and it involves our sometimes presenter Matt Morgan.

"It can get quite tedious learning the accent, because there's all these exercises and stuff, so you've got to find these ways to keep it lively...

"So what I would do is I would listen to Matt's podcast while I was walking the dog and just repeat his voice..."

READ MORE: Martin Compston teases the fate of Steve Arnott in Line of Duty 5

Watch Martin Compston tease his Line of Duty character's fate here:

Find out why Martin Compston thinks Gerry Cinnamon is "one of the biggest singer-songwriters of the decade" in our video:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Rami Malek - Blackout podcast artwork

Rami Malek’s Blackout Podcast: how to listen and when is the next episode released?
Tommy Lee's second wife was actress, Heather Locklear

When was Tommy Lee married to Heather Locklear and when was his wedding to Pamela Anderson?
Taron Egerton has a night out with Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne

WATCH: Taron Egerton finally went for drinks with Chris and Dom!
Machine Gun Kelly and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee

Watch Machine Gun Kelly transform into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve season 2

When is Killing Eve season 2 released in the UK, who’s in the cast with Jodie Comer & what will happen this series?

Latest On Radio X

Mixed Up Everything cover Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name Of

VIDEO: This band's cover of Rage Against The Machine is epic

Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparisons

Foo Fighters

The Prodigy in 2005

The Prodigy: their best songs and albums

English drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley in 1982 before he became a member of Hanoi Rocks

Who was Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley & how long did Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil serve in jail for the fatal car crash?

Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' inspected by council after neighbours say it's a swimming pool
The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog

Download Festival 2019: Dates, line-up, tickets, extra activities & more