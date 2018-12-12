Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"

Gerry Cinnamon and Line of Duty actor Martin Compston. Picture: Press & Radio X

The Line of Duty star has praised the Sometimes singer, calling him "just phenomenal".

The Line of Duty star, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC series, has sung the praises of his fellow Scot, calling him one of the best artists of the last 10 years.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, he said: "The boy is just phenomenal, one of the biggest singer-songwriters of the decade. He just sings from the heart..."

Talking about Cinnamon's hugely successful TRNSMT 2018 set, Compston - who also features in new film Mary Queen of Scots - gushed: "It was great to see him in that big a crowd in that company."

"And he seems a top lad," he added. "He seems a very down to earth guy, so I'm chuffed to bits for him".

The Scottish actor isn't the only famous face to have good things to say about the Sometimes singer, with Courteeners' Liam Fray calling him his "hero".

In the video Fray says to the camera: "Listen this man's fucking killing it. He's been my hero for fucking ages, but now he's everyone else's new hero..."

Gerry also returned the favour, calling the Courteeners the "soundest band" he'd ever met.

"The Courteeners, man - I can't speak of them highly enough, absolute diamonds," the Belter told Radio X's Gordon Smart."I was genuinely worried about it," he admitted about supporting such a famous band.

"Most people in music aren’t really the nicest people, do you know what I mean? But honestly, they’re the soundest guys I’ve ever met.”

