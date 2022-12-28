Is The Traitors set for a celebrity special?

Claudia Winkleman hosted the first series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC One

By Radio X

According to TV insiders, the hit BBC game show - hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is set for a celebrity special.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BBC is reportedly planning a celebrity version of The Traitors

The game show - which is fronted by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman - follows a group of strangers who are assigned the roles of Faithfuls and Traitors, who have to work together in a bid to win £120,000. In order to win, the Faithful must identify the Traitors and eliminate them from the group, but for the Traitors to win, they must scheme and trick the Faithful in order to steal the cash prize.

The launch series was a roaring success, with many dubbing it one of the most exciting reality TV formats for years, and now it looks like there could be a celebrity version in the works... at least for a one off special.

A TV insider told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "Everyone’s been thrilled with how much love there’s been for The Traitors and a celebrity version is a natural next step. Viewers will get to see different sides of some big names as they try to manipulate others or uncover the truth about fellow players."

READ MORE: Trailer and release date for Happy Valley season 3 released

The celebrity edition is thought to be being planned as a charity edition for either Children in Need or Comic Relief and the Claudia has already named a string of famous faces she would like to see take on the mental and physical challenges, including former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond.

The presenter said: "Victoria Coren, Kirsty Young, Adam Woodyatt, Stephen Fry, Alison Hammond… let's do it!"

The inaugural series of the show came to a conclusion on Thursday (22nd December) and Claudia previously explained that she was "obsessed" with the concept.

"I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show," she said. "The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in."

Series one of the show saw three contestants split the money. Though Wilfred Webster gave a valiant effort as a Traitor till the end, it was Faithfuls - made up of Meryl Williams, Hannah Byczkowski and Aaron Evans - who alked away with £33,000 each in their pockets.

READ MORE: Avatar 2 does everything short of getting you wet, says David Cameron