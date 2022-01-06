Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps spin-off is ready, says Will Mellor

Will Mellor say Two Pints of Lager and a packed of crisps is ready to return. Picture: BBC/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

Will Mellor has revealed that the coming of age sitcom has new revamped scripts, but the BBC don't want it.

Will Mellor has a Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps reboot ready to shoot, but he revealed that the BBC have rejected it.

The 45-year-old actor - who played Gaz Wilkinson on the BBC sitcom for 10 years until its finale in 2011 - is searching for another channel for the spin-off show, which will focus on his character alongside Ralf Little's Jonny Keogh.

"We've got the scripts - it's called Two Pints: Last Orders," he revealed to the Daily Star. "It's revamped. It's a spin-off about Gaz and Jonny, and it's really funny.

"It's been brought up to the modern day but Gaz and Jonny are still very old school and sit in the pub talking about pies and beer.

"Fans are going mad for it, so we've got the audience. The BBC said no, they don't want to revisit Two Pints.

"Now we're going to look for someone else, whether it's another channel, whether it's Britbox or Netflix, because there's a massive audience for this."

Despite Mellor believing there's an appetite for the show to return, he thinks the original show would be "too offensive" these days.

"It would get slaughtered for being too offensive," he added to the outlet.

Though he admitted he'd be keen for there to be a Two Pints reunion in the style of the Friends special, which aired last year, he said it would be quite unlikely.

I"I saw that Friends thing the other day and I thought we could have done something like that - talk about the old

days, show some clips for fans of the show - but, to be honest, some of the people I don’t speak to any more ...

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s doable any more."

He added: "I would be well up for it because I really respect the fans for what they’ve given us, and coming back together to say something like thank you would be great, but I can’t see it.”

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps saw Mellor and Little joined by Natalie Casey, who played Donna, Sheridan Smith, who played Janet and Kathryn Drysdale, who played Louise.

Its first episode aired on 26th February 2001 and the series ended after nine seasons on 24th May 2011.

Last year saw Will Mellor and Ralf Little reunite to mark 20 years of the show with a skit, which saw Johnny come back from the dead and Gaz taking part in one of his favourite...er... hobbies.

