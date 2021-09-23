Tiger King 2: Netflix confirms season two of hit docuseries

Netflix has announced Tiger King 2. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has announced that Tiger King will be returning for another season. Find out what we know so far and when it will be released.

Netflix has confirmed a new Tiger King series.

The docu-series about big cat owners took the internet by storm during lockdown 1, with people rushing to share Joe Exotic memes across the internet.

Taking to Twitter the streaming platform announced in a tweet: "Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!"

Find out everything we know about the next helping of the wacky show below.

Joe Exotic in Netflix's Tiger King. Picture: Netlflix

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher's been watching Netflix's Tiger King...

When is Tiger King 2 out on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that another helping of the docu-series will be released on 2021.

Who will star in Tiger King 2?

It's unsure how many of the original cast members will return for the second season, but Netflix's photo does suggest we'll be getting some footage of the now imprisoned Joe Exotic.

It's likely that the show will pay tribute to zookeeper Erik Cowie, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Cowie was one of the main caretakers at Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and was cited as the head keeper of the Big Cats.

Among others, Cowie testified against Exotic in court, saying he'd seen him order animals who weren't sick to be shot and killed.

However, even after Exotic was thrown into jail, he continued to work for the GW zoo.

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park paid tribute to the Cowie their Facebook page, with a post which read: "It comes with great sadness to say that a dear friend and hard working employee has passed away.

Erik Cowie dedicated every waking moment caring for the animals at GWEAP & Tiger King Park.

"After the animals were ripped away by the Department of Justice, he sadly couldn’t take it anymore. He absolutely loved all the animals and would show up early to check on each and everyone.

"He had his Demons but the animals helped bring joy and happiness in his life."

Remind yourself of the first season of Tiger King here: