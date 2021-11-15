Tiger King The Opera released to celebrate Netflix show's return

Tiger King The TikTopera launched this week. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Tiger King: The TikTopera has been released ahead of Netflix's Tiger King 2. Find out more about the show and watch it here.

Netflix and the English National Opera have joined forces to create a Tiger King-based opera on TikTok, ahead of the release of Tiger King 2.

Co-produced by English National Opera, including Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon, the TikTopera follows the events of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness through original arias set to the iconic music of Carmen.

Some of TikTok's biggest stars, including Sophia Aurora, Hannah Lowther and recording artist Hellovicco – alongside X-Factor finalists Max and Harvey and BGT comedian Phil Green – are cast in the opera, which is backed by the ENO's 40 person professional Chorus and their award winning orchestra.

The five-minute melodrama, which includes five separate songs, acts as a recap of season 1 head of season two's release on 17 November.

Watch the 5.15 minute opera here:

Launching today on Netflix UK's YouTube channel, the ENO YouTube and TikTok simultaneously, viewers can enjoy front row seats from the comfort of their own home and even get involved using #tiktopera.

Each of the five tracks, including the unique Tiger King TikTopera Chorus, will also be made available on the app.

Tiger King: The TikTopera was released today. Picture: Press

Stuart Murphy, CEO of the English National Opera, says: "Opera is an art form that deals best with epic themes - rival worlds, passionate love, carnal lusts and monstrous betrayal. In many ways, it's the art form that this story was made for. We are absolutely delighted to work with Netflix on Tiger King The Opera. Tiger King had us all glued to our devices in lockdown as everyone waited to be uncaged. It's a modern-day mythic drama that was streamed straight into the living rooms of millions of us across the globe. The ENO was set up to do the same - epic stories, brilliantly told, to entertain as many people as possible. We've pulled out all the stops with Netflix to bring to life an epic re-imaging of this timeless story for our social media age, and we hope people will love the results. As the curtain rises on the next stage of this enthralling tale, let's take our seats, sit forward and enjoy the 'TikTopera' as it spans the tragedy, the drama, the romance, the revelation at the heart of Tiger King's incredible story."

Tiger King 2 is released on 17 November on Netflix.