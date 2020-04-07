Liam Gallagher's been watching Netflix's Tiger King during lockdown

7 April 2020, 13:36 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 13:53

The former Oasis frontman told his fans on Twitter what he's been doing to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Gallagher has watched Tiger King... just like the rest of us.

The Netflix docu-series about big cat owners in the US has taken the world by storm, with people rushing to share Joe Exotic memes across the internet.

And it looks like the former Oasis frontman hasn't been immune to the appeal of the bizarre show, confirming he'd watched it when asked by a fan.

Liam Gallagher (R) admit's he's seen Netflix's Tiger King
Liam Gallagher (R) admit's he's seen Netflix's Tiger King. Picture: 1. Netflix's Tiger King 2. Jon Mo Photography

Asked by another devoted follower what other series he was watching at the moment, he added: "The Professionals".

The Wall of Glass singer also revealed he was doing well, he is letting his hair go "wild" and that he's still sure an Oasis reunion is "defo happening".

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud

Meanwhile, one of the stars of Tiger King, Jeff Lowe, has caused a stir after claiming the streaming company visited his home, and an extra episode would be on Netflix this week.

In a video shared Saturday 4 April on Twitter by pro US baseball star, Justin Turner, the zoo owner said to camera: "Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow."

