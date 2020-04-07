Liam Gallagher's been watching Netflix's Tiger King during lockdown

The former Oasis frontman told his fans on Twitter what he's been doing to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Gallagher has watched Tiger King... just like the rest of us.

The Netflix docu-series about big cat owners in the US has taken the world by storm, with people rushing to share Joe Exotic memes across the internet.

And it looks like the former Oasis frontman hasn't been immune to the appeal of the bizarre show, confirming he'd watched it when asked by a fan.

Liam Gallagher (R) admit's he's seen Netflix's Tiger King. Picture: 1. Netflix's Tiger King 2. Jon Mo Photography

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 6, 2020

Asked by another devoted follower what other series he was watching at the moment, he added: "The Professionals".

The Wall of Glass singer also revealed he was doing well, he is letting his hair go "wild" and that he's still sure an Oasis reunion is "defo happening".

Not sure of the exact date rasta but it’s defo happening — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, one of the stars of Tiger King, Jeff Lowe, has caused a stir after claiming the streaming company visited his home, and an extra episode would be on Netflix this week.

In a video shared Saturday 4 April on Twitter by pro US baseball star, Justin Turner, the zoo owner said to camera: "Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow."

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

