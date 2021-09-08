Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie has died

8 September 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 11:51

Erik Cowie from Netflix's Tiger King dies, aged 53
Erik Cowie from Netflix's Tiger King has sadly passed away. Picture: Netflix

The zookeeper who featured in the Netflix series, which followed the likes of Joe Exotic, was sadly found in a New York apartment.

Erik Cowie, who appeared in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has been found dead at 53.

The zookeeper, who was among those who worked on Joe Exotic's tiger zoo, was reportedly found dead in a New York residence.

According to TMZ, Cowie was in town visiting a friend at her apartment, where he was found face down in a bedroom of a residence.

The outlet adds that the death is not being treated as suspicious and though no drugs were found on the scene, a large bottle of vodka was at the residence.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher's been watching Tiger King during lockdown

Cowie was one of the main caretakers at Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and was cited as the head keeper of the Big Cats.

Among others, Cowie testified against Exotic in court, saying he'd seen him order certain animals to be shot and killed.

However, he continued to work at GW zoo even after he was thrown into jail.

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park have shared a tribute to Erik on their Facebook page.

It read: "It comes with great sadness to say that a dear friend and hard working employee has passed away.

Erik Cowie dedicated every waking moment caring for the animals at GWEAP & Tiger King Park.

"After the animals were ripped away by the Department of Justice, he sadly couldn’t take it anymore. He absolutely loved all the animals and would show up early to check on each and everyone."He had his Demons but the animals helped bring joy and happiness in his life."

Remind yourself of the trailer from the series below:

