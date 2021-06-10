Will there be a second season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix?

Christian Convery stars as Gus in Sweet Tooth. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The eight part Netflix adaptation was a hit when it was released this month, but will it be returning for a second season and who will be in the cast? Find out here.

Sweet Tooth is a long-awaited series, which follows a part-human, part-deer boy named Gus.

The show, which is adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book series of the same name, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world which sees the emergence of hybrid children due to a mysterious virus sweeps the globe.

Unfortunately for lead character Gus, who is played by 11 year old Christian Convery, and the kids like him, hybrid hunters are out to kill them.

The concept may not sound like it's for everyone, but it's absolutely captured the imaginations of children and grown-ups alike, while trending on the platform since its release on 4 June 2021.

Now that season one of the show, which comes courtesy of Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey's production company, has drawn to a close, fans are asking the question: Will there be Sweet Tooth season two? Find out below, plus learn more about the show's cast, here.

Sweet Tooth season one premiered on 4 June. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Tooth?

It's not yet clear if there will be a second season of the series, but things are looking pretty promising.

The first season only covered a third of the original story, so we have to assume there's a at least another on its way.

The first helping of the show was only released last week, so keep an eye on Netflix for any more announcements.

Until then. Watch the season one trailer here:

Who is in the cast of Sweet Tooth?

Sweet Tooth of course stars 11 year old Christian Convery, who plays the role of the sweet part-animal, part-human boy Gus.

He's joined by faithful consort Nonso Anozie (Supernatural, Lucifer, Legion), who plays Tommy Jeppard.

Nonso Anonzie stars as Tommy Jepperd alongside Christian Convery, who plays Gus, in Sweet Tooth. Picture: Netflix

Also in the adaptation is Adeel Akhtar (Unfortgotten, Utopia, Murdered By My Father), who plays Dr Aditya Singh.

Gus' father is played by Will Forte, Dania Ramirez plays Aimee, Stefania LaVie Owen plays teenage girl Bear, Mia Artemis plays her fellow gang member Tiger and Alixa Vellani plays Dr Sing's wife Rani Singh.

Neil Sandilands plays the chilling villain General Steven Abbot in Sweet Tooth. Picture: Netflix

Last but very much not least, Neil Sandilands plays the villain of the series, General Steven Abbot. It's likely that much of the cast will return if the show does for season 2.

See the main cast for Sweet Tooth below:

Christian Convery - Gus

James Brolin - Narrator

Nonso Anozie - Tommy Jepperd

Will Forte - Pubba

Neil Sandilands - General Steven Abbot

Stegnia LaVie Owen - Bear

Adeel Akhtar - Dr. Sing

Aliza Vellani - Rani Sing

Dania Ramirez - Aimee

Naledi Murray - Wendy

Alice May Connolly - Samantha

Dallas Barnett - Delivery Last Man

Conan Hayes - Pony

Sarah Perise - Dr. Bell

Amy Seimetz Birdie

Mia Artemis - Tiger

Sweet Tooth season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix

