Lucifer season 5 recap: Here's what has happened so far

By Jenny Mensah

The eagerly awaited Lucifer Season 5B is dropping on Netflix this month but can you remember what happened in 5A? Get your recap to Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 here.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, or Lucifer 5B, is set to be released this month.

The much-anticipated second half of the hit Netflix series, which sees Tom Ellis star as the titular character, had been previously delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, the next part of the devilish fifth season is almost upon us, can you remember what happened in the first half? Get a recap of how Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 ended and find out what we can expect from 5B.

How did Lucifer season 5 part 1 end?

After being convinced to end his life, Dan shoots Lucifer and Chloe runs to his side. However, Lucifer finds that he's gained his invulnerability and the bullet does him no harm. Dan is shocked to see that Lucifer is the devil and reveals that Lucifer's brother Michael set him up to it.

Chloe is kidnapped while searching for the serial killer and goes missing without a trace, which sends Lucifer on a rampage to find her.

Elle's boyfriend Pete is discovered as the serial killer and when he returns to his home and realises Elle knows, he tries to kill her. However she stabs him and takes him into the police station for questioning.

Lucifer asks Amenadiel to stop time and help him find Chloe, but he reveals that he's unable to because his powers have stopped working.

Amenadiel is concerned that Charlie has a fever and the baby is rushed to the hospital. When it's clear that the baby just has a cold and he will be fine, Michael helps him realise it's no cause for celebration as the baby is a mortal.

Dan and Lucifer talk at the precinct and it becomes clear that Michael has taken Chloe and Dan may know how to find her.

Maze heads to the cave and attacks Michael for kidnapping Chloe, but he convinces her to join his side.

Lucifer and Dan eventually get to the cave and free Chloe. She then talks to Lucifer about their relationship. She asks why Lucifer can't say those "three words" and just before it seems as if he is about to, she ends up being frozen. It turns out that Amenadiel has been able to regain his time-stopping powers but isn't able to fully control them.

Michael - Lucifer's brother, turns up and the pair have a showdown. Maze is also fighting against Lucifer and when Lucifer asks her why, she reveals it's because Michael promised her a soul.

The three spread their wings ad if to engage in battle, but then a mysterious voice tells them to stop. It is clear that God has come down to earth to intervene in the brothers' fight and stop the chaos.

When is Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 out?

All episodes of the final half of Lucifer season five will be released on Netflix on Friday 28 May.

What is the plot of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2?

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 will see God himself come down to earth to sort out his wayward children after Michael and Lucifer's actions at the end of part 1. Based on the trailer, God decides to retire, which sees Michael and Lucifer go to war as they battle for the throne.

The tagline "It's time to meet your new maker" suggests that this will be one of the main themes of 5B as well as the relationship between Chloe and Lucifer, who he cannot seem to utter those "three words" to.

