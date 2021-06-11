Sweet Tooth soundtrack: Every song featured in season one of the Netflix show

Sweet Tooth season one soundtrack includes the likes of Blondie and The Temptations. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Netflix's post-apocalyptic fantasy has captured our imaginations with its epic visuals and soundtrack. Find out about the songs featured here.

Sweet Tooth was released earlier this month and it's been captivating audiences ever since.

The Netflix series, which is adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which a mysterious virus creates hybrid children.

Starring Christian Convery as half-boy, half-deer, Gus, the show has some stunning visuals and an epic accompanying soundtrack to boot.

But what songs are featured in the series and when? Find out more about the soundtrack to Sweet Tooth season one with the most striking songs in each episode here.

READ MORE: Will there be a second season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix?

Who sings on the Sweet Tooth trailer?

Aisha Vaughan sings a cover of Duran Duran's Ordinary World on the track which has been remixed by Kilanova and Paul Oakenfold.

What's on the Sweet Tooth soundtrack?

See the songs which appear in the series here:

S1 ep1: Out of the Deep Woods

River Whyless - Maple Sap

The American folk band's track features during Gus and his dad (Pubba's) walk in the woods. It's the perfect accompaniment to their talk about what lurks beyond the fence to the outside world.

Of Monsters and Men - Dirty Paws

The Icelandic band's song from 2012 takes the starring role when Gus runs away and follows his new friend Jepperd.

S1 ep2: Sorry About all The Dead People

The Temptations - I Can't Get Next to You

The 1969 track from The Temptations takes centre stage as Gus hears music for the first time.

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam - In A Black Out

The track features when Singh travels on horseback.

Patsy Cline - If I Could See The World (Through The Eyes of a Child)

The iconic song from the legendary American singer is played when Gus and Jepperd leave the Visitors centre.

S1 ep3: Weird Deer S**t

Whipped Cream - LUV

The Canadian DJ and producer's LUV hit takes place during the Animal Army video game.

Lord Huron - Ends of the Earth

The atmospheric track serves as the background to the montage of Gus and Jepperd walking.

Soave Sia II Vento from Cosi Fan Tutte

The Italian track features during Singh and Rani's pre-party.

Half of Harry

The song is played outside of Doug's house.

King Harvest - Dancing In the Moonlight

The nostalgic track is played as things kick off at Doug's party.

Vel Omarr - How Can I Make You Mine

The song from the soul legend plays during Doug's speech.

Around The Town

The track takes place during the ball toss.

S1 ep4: Secret Sauce

Palm Springsteen - Hey There Cowgirl

The belter of a song features as Gus is introduced to Animal Army.

IDLES - Reigns

IDLES' Reigns banger plays as Gus continues to hang with the army, who give him sweets and show him video games.

Boy Harsher - Come Closer

The American electronic group, who formed in 2013, will no doubt earn a lot more fans this month

Walter Martin - We're All Young Together (ft. Alec Ounsworth)

The keyboard player, who's best known for being part of The Walkmen, features in the series when Aimee and Wendy cook together.

BANNERS - Got It In You (Acoustic)

The Liverpool-born artist's track provides the music for the end montage of episode 4.

S1 ep5: What's in the Freezer?

Blondie - Heart of Glass

Blondie's 1979 anthem helps set the stage at Dr. Bell's house.

SYML - Symmetry

Brian Fennel's 2019 track sets the scene for the episode's travel montage.

READ MORE: The real story behind Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

S1 ep6: Stranger Danger on a Train

Marlon Williams - Hello Miss Lonesome

The New Zealand singer-songwriter's track features in the series during a train chase sequence.

S1 ep7: When Pubba Met Birdie

Grateful Dead - Truckin'

The 1970 track is the perfect accompaniment to Richard's work montage.

Sounding Arrow - Meet As One (Like a Bird High)

The Sounding Arrow track sees Richard meet Birdie in the bar.

Grateful Dead - Friend of the Devil

What better song for a bonding sesh than Friend of the Devil?

Gabriel Berenbaum - Misery

The songs from the relatively unknown artist see Richard and Birdie discuss a project before he walks her home.

Gabriel Berenbaum - Truly Yours

Grateful Dead - Ripple

The psychedelic rock band's Ripple single plays as Richard and Birdie talk over a hot chocolate.

S1 ep8: Big Man

Beethoven - Für Elise

The iconic piece of classical music plays in the music box in the final episode of the series.

Chris Bathgate - Auld Lang Syne

Chris Bathgate's rendition of the famous New Year's Eve track plays out the series in the end montage.

READ MORE - Netflix's Halston: Inside the fashion designer's relationship with Victor Hugo