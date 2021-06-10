Feel Good cast: Here's who stars in Netflix's hit new comedy drama

Netflix's Feel Good stars Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie. Picture: Netflix

Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical queer love story co-written and starring Canadian comedian, Mae Martin.

First airing on Channel 4 in 2020, the deadpan comedy is both hilarious and painfully sad.

Following the relationship of Mae - a former drug addict battling her inner demons - and George - a school teacher who has never before been with a woman - Feel Good documents the highs and lows of love, and is, at times, infuriating.

Just when you think the pair have resolved things, something happens to cast doubt over their future together.

In the first season, we watch as their love blossoms, as they challenge one another to be braver and get past the things holding them back.

But George battles with telling her friends and family about her girlfriend, and Mae relapses, before heading back to Canada to check into rehab.

Will Mae and George make it? Watch season two to find out!

Meanwhile, for those wondering, here's who's in the cast of Feel Good - and where you've seen them before.

Who's in the cast of Feel Good?

Mae Martin stars in the comedy series. Picture: Netflix

Mae Martin

Canadian-born writer, actor and comedian Mae Martin recently received a Bafta TV nomination for their performance in Feel Good - which they co-wrote and starred in.

You may have seen Mae in Outsiders, Uncle or Bagatelle.

Charlotte Ritchie plays George in Feel Good. Picture: Netflix

Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte is no stranger to comedy series, having starred in Fresh Meat as Melissa 'Oregon' Shawcross.

You may also recognise her from Call the Midwife, in which she played Nurse Barbara Gilbert, Ghosts and Dead Pixels.

Lisa Kudrow plays Mae's mother. Picture: Netflix

Lisa Kudrow

Not that she needs an introduction, but Lisa Kudrow plays Mae's mother in Feel Good - and what a sterling performance!

We're guessing you already know Kudrow rose to fame as Phoebe Buffay in Friends (if not, where have you been??), but she's also since featured in shows and movies such as Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Space Force, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Easy A and Charlie Brooker's special, Death to 2020.

Phil Burgers plays George's housemate Phil. Picture: Netflix

Phil Burgers

Like Mae, Phil's character also has the same name as his own. He plays George's slightly bonkers housemate in the series.

You may have also seen him in Two Pink Doors, The Passage and The Characters.

Sophie Thompson plays Maggie in Feel Good. Picture: Netflix

Sophie Thompson

Playing Mae's support group friend and Lava's mother Maggie, Sophie Thompson give a heartwarming and eccentric performance in Feel Good.

She's also been in Coronation Street, Emma, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Eat Pray Love.

Tobi Bamtefa

In the show, Tobi plays Mae's pal and comedy club owner, Nick.

He's also featured in The Witcher, The Girlfriend Experience and Lucky Man.

The actress who plays Lava also featured in The Umbrella Academy. Picture: Netflix

Ritu Ayra

Fans of Netflix's Umbrella Academy will recognise Ritu as Lila Pitts from season two.

She appeared in Emilia Clark's festive film, Last Christmas, as well as The Good Karma Hospital and Doctors.

Ophelia Lovibond

Ophelia plays Binky in Feel Good, but she's also been in Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman and Trying.

Feel Good seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix now.