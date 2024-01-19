Watch the trailer for Seize Them! starring Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood

The cast of Seize Them! Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The comedy film, which is set in the dark ages, is set for release this spring. Find out who joins the star-studded cast and when to expect it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SEIZE THEM! is the latest irreverent comedy film that could be set to take the nation by storm.

Directed by Andy Riley and and starring Sex Education star, Amy Lou Wood, the film follows a dethroned queen on her various adventures as she tries to hide her true identity.

The film has more than a few recognisable faces, with everyone from Nick Frost to Jessica Hynes delighting us with their performances.

Find out everything we know about Seize Them! so far, including when it's released, who's in the comedy cast and what to expect.

When is Seize Them! released?

Seize Them! is released in UK & Irish cinemas on 5th April 2024.

Is there a Seize Them trailer?

Watch the trailer for the period comedy below:

Seize Them! | Official Trailer | In UK and Irish Cinemas APRIL 5

Who's in the Seize Them! cast?

AIMEE LOU WOOD - Queen Dagan

LOLLY ADEFOPE - Shulmay

NICOLA COUGHLAN - Humble Joan

JESSICA HYNES - Leofwine

NICK FROST - Bobik

JAMES ACASTER - Felix the Ironmonger

PAUL KAYE - King Ivarr

JOHN MACMILLAN - King Guthrum

SEIZE THEM! is released on 5th April 2024. Picture: Entertainment Film Distributors

What is Seize Them about?

According to a press release: "Brimming with warmth, humour and swordfights, SEIZE THEM! is a comedy road movie set in the dark ages. It follows Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood), an egotistical yet lonely monarch, whose reign is toppled by the charismatic Humble Joan (Nicola Coughlan) and the treacherous Leofwine (Jessica Hynes). Now a fugitive with a hefty bounty on her head, the Queen embarks on a quest to regain the throne with the help of Shulmay (Lolly Adefope), a castle worker with mysterious motives, and Bobik (Nick Frost), a shit shoveler who dreams of a grander life. Her new friends and wild adventures make her question the kind of Queen she wants to be."