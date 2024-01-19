Watch the trailer for Seize Them! starring Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood

19 January 2024, 16:17 | Updated: 19 January 2024, 16:34

The cast of Seize Them!
The cast of Seize Them! Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The comedy film, which is set in the dark ages, is set for release this spring. Find out who joins the star-studded cast and when to expect it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

SEIZE THEM! is the latest irreverent comedy film that could be set to take the nation by storm.

Directed by Andy Riley and and starring Sex Education star, Amy Lou Wood, the film follows a dethroned queen on her various adventures as she tries to hide her true identity.

The film has more than a few recognisable faces, with everyone from Nick Frost to Jessica Hynes delighting us with their performances.

Find out everything we know about Seize Them! so far, including when it's released, who's in the comedy cast and what to expect.

When is Seize Them! released?

Seize Them! is released in UK & Irish cinemas on 5th April 2024.

Is there a Seize Them trailer?

Watch the trailer for the period comedy below:

Seize Them! | Official Trailer | In UK and Irish Cinemas APRIL 5

Who's in the Seize Them! cast?

  • AIMEE LOU WOOD - Queen Dagan
  • LOLLY ADEFOPE - Shulmay
  • NICOLA COUGHLAN - Humble Joan
  • JESSICA HYNES - Leofwine
  • NICK FROST - Bobik
  • JAMES ACASTER - Felix the Ironmonger
  • PAUL KAYE - King Ivarr
  • JOHN MACMILLAN - King Guthrum
SEIZE THEM! is released on 5th April 2024
SEIZE THEM! is released on 5th April 2024. Picture: Entertainment Film Distributors

What is Seize Them about?

According to a press release: "Brimming with warmth, humour and swordfights, SEIZE THEM! is a comedy road movie set in the dark ages. It follows Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood), an egotistical yet lonely monarch, whose reign is toppled by the charismatic Humble Joan (Nicola Coughlan) and the treacherous Leofwine (Jessica Hynes). Now a fugitive with a hefty bounty on her head, the Queen embarks on a quest to regain the throne with the help of Shulmay (Lolly Adefope), a castle worker with mysterious motives, and Bobik (Nick Frost), a shit shoveler who dreams of a grander life. Her new friends and wild adventures make her question the kind of Queen she wants to be."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019

Shaun Ryder: I'd be dead if I hadn't blown my chance in Hollywood

The cast of The Traitors season 2 has been revealed

The Traitors series 2 contestants: Meet the cast of 2024

Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman Anthony Kiedis in 1992 with his Scar Tissue book inset

A biopic based on the Anthony Kiedis' Scar Tissue is reportedly in the works

Red Hot Chili Peppers

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Liam Gallagher, Foo Fighters, The Killers and Richard Ashcroft

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Green Day

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

The likes of The Killers, Madonna and Coldplay are part of the Glastonbury conversation

Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

Glastonbury Festival 2024