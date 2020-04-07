Ricky Gervais supports International Animal Rescue during COVID-19 outbreak

7 April 2020, 12:11 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 12:24

The comedian, writer and actor has sent a message on behalf the animal rescue organisation, who are asking for support during the pandemic.

Ricky Gervais has lent his support to an animal rescue charity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The comedian, writer, director and actor has appeared in a video for the International Animal Rescue organisation to help shed light on their emergency appeal.

Watch the video, which was posted on the organisation's Twitter above.

Speaking in the clip, The Office creator began: "In difficult times like these it's natural that we focus on our own lives and families.

"But there's a real risk that those that are voiceless and vulnerable may get overlooked and forgotten; suffering animals. They need us more than ever."

Ricky Gervais shares video message for International Animal Rescue
Ricky Gervais shares video message for International Animal Rescue. Picture: Twitter/ International Animal Rescue

He added: " Luckily there are groups like International Animal Rescue, whose work goes on regardless, whatever the challenges - and they're there 24/7."

They rescue caged bears, starving orangutans. They're amazing, but they need your support. So if you could spare a few moments, just check out the website and see if you can do anything. Cheers."

Gervais, who is a well-known animal lover, suffered the loss of his beloved Siamese cat Ollie last month.

On Tuesday 10 March the After Life creator shared the tragic news that his pet had died, writing: "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020".

Many fans rushed to show their support and offer their condolences, causing Ollie to trend on the platform.

Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais also apologised to fans for not being able to bring forward the second season of Netflix's After Life, explaining that it's out of his hands.

He has, however, been sharing jokes with his fans online, including his final Golden Globes Monologue, which took place 16 weeks ago.

