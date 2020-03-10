Ricky Gervais thanks fans for tributes after death of his pet cat Ollie

10 March 2020, 16:53 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 18:10

Ricky Gervais thanks fans for support after announcing the death of his cat Ollie (inset)
Ricky Gervais thanks fans for support after announcing the death of his cat Ollie (inset). Picture: 1. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 2. Twitter/Ricky Gervais

The After Life star has thanked his fans for all their messages of support after he announced the loss of his beloved Siamese cat.

Ricky Gervais has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their messages of support following the death of his Siamese cat Ollie.

Earlier today (Tuesday 10 March), the comedian, actor and writer shared the tragic news that his pet had died, writing: "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020".

Many fans rushed to show their support and offer their condolences to The Office creator, causing Ollie to trend on the platform.

Gervais has since taken to Twitter to add: "A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to @myleftfang. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated."

See some of the tributes and kind words for Ollie here.

Meanwhile, Gervais is preparing to release the second season of After Life, which deals with themes of loss and mourning, on Netflix this year.

Taking to the platform he wrote: "Thanks for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife still flooding in after all this time. Only a few weeks to wait till #AfterLife2 streams on Netflix around the world on April 24th. The Love Story Continues".

Find out everything we know about After Life season 2 here.

READ MORE - After Life season 2: release date, cast, plot and more

