Ricky Gervais thanks fans for tributes after death of his pet cat Ollie

The After Life star has thanked his fans for all their messages of support after he announced the loss of his beloved Siamese cat.

Ricky Gervais has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their messages of support following the death of his Siamese cat Ollie.

Earlier today (Tuesday 10 March), the comedian, actor and writer shared the tragic news that his pet had died, writing: "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020".

Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie

July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020 pic.twitter.com/CwqIuWKRww — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 10, 2020

Many fans rushed to show their support and offer their condolences to The Office creator, causing Ollie to trend on the platform.

Gervais has since taken to Twitter to add: "A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to @myleftfang. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated."

A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to @myleftfang. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated. 🙏 https://t.co/ltIXtb392O — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 10, 2020

See some of the tributes and kind words for Ollie here.

Gone through this myself recently with our family dog. Losing an animal is very tough. Thinking of you x — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) March 10, 2020

So sorry to hear, I wish we had more time with them it’s not fair 😓🌈 pic.twitter.com/RwPTcxE17w — 🎀 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒶 𝒹𝒾𝒸𝓀𝓁𝑒𝓈 🎀 (@Gabriellaxx13) March 10, 2020

Very sorry for your loss, Ricky. Siamese cats are special. Here is ours, Jason (1996-2014). pic.twitter.com/bZcMZAwSEP — Alex (@AlexanderFreeUK) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Gervais is preparing to release the second season of After Life, which deals with themes of loss and mourning, on Netflix this year.

Taking to the platform he wrote: "Thanks for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife still flooding in after all this time. Only a few weeks to wait till #AfterLife2 streams on Netflix around the world on April 24th. The Love Story Continues".

Thanks for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife still flooding in after all this time. Only a few weeks to wait till #AfterLife2 streams on Netflix around the world on April 24th. The Love Story Continues 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j0gmslb383 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 9, 2020

Find out everything we know about After Life season 2 here.

