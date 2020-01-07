This is the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets telling

The British comedian has talked about the only joke he felt guilty about during his five stints hosting the prestigious awards ceremony.

The 77th Golden Globes took place this Sunday (5 January), and saw Ricky Gervais act as host for the last time.

The British actor, writer, director and comedian has taken the helm at the prestigious awards ceremony a whopping five times, and this year he wasn't holding back.

However, the one joke he regretted telling out of all the times he's hosted has been revealed... and it's not even very offensive.

According to The Independent, the joke took place just before the Derek star introduced Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to present an award in 2011.

He began: "What can I say about our next two presenters?"

The Extras star added: "The first is an actor, producer and director whose movies have grossed over $3.5bn at the box office. He’s won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes for his powerful and varied performances, starring in such films as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Castaway, Apollo 13 and Saving Private Ryan. The other... is Tim Allen.”

Asked why he regretted the joke, Gervais replied: "He took it wrong".

He explained that there was no "malice" behind it and it was a "fine joke," adding: "But anyone standing next to Tom Hanks, unless it’s Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert De Niro, that could be me. But it happened to be Tim Allen. And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke."

Tim Allen - who is best known for his roles in famous film franchises Toy Story and The Santa Clause as well as family sitcom Home Improvement - has since responded to Gervais' admission, telling Page Six that it fell "flat".

Though he never held it against him at all, the US actor and comedian insists he wasn't the only one who didn't get the joke.

“Perhaps I didn’t get it … I wasn’t the only one. Tom and I even said [at the time]: ‘I didn’t really get it. It’s like he didn’t finish the joke. It just went flat.’

"Later that night [Gervais} said, ‘It didn’t go so well.’ He kind of apologised."

Watch Ricky Gervais full opening monologue for the 2020 Golden Globes below:

Watch Ricky Gervais talk to Radio X about guilt: