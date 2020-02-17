Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2: release date, cast, plot & more

Find out when to expect the second instalment of the hit Netflix sitcom, and who will join Ricky Gervais in the cast.

Last year saw Ricky Gervais release his After Life series on Netflix.

Remind yourself of the first trailer for After Life above.

The sitcom, which followed Tony (Gervais) and his struggles to deal with the death of his wife Lisa, was an instant hit, with the likes of Liam Gallagher heaping praise on the comedian for his portrayal of grief.

Now the second season is almost upon us, find out what date you can expect it to be released, what the plot will be and who returns with Ricky Gervais in the cast.

READ MORE: This is the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets telling

When is After Life 2 on Netflix?

The second season of After Life will be released worldwide on Netflix on 24 April 2020.

Who returns in the cast for After Life 2?

So far it looks like Ricky Gervais will of course return as Tony, Ashley Jensen will return as Emma- the nurse of Tony's dad and Kerry Godliman will return as Tony's wife Lisa - no doubt through various memories and throwbacks.

See who else is tipped to return:

David Bradley - Tony's Dad

Rosin Conaty - Daphne.

Diane Morgan - Kath

Tony Way - Lenny

Mandeep Dhillon - Sandy

Tom Basden - Matt

Penelope Wilton - Anne

Paul Kaye - Psychiatrist

And perhaps most importantly, Tony's German Shepherd dog Brandy will also be making a comeback.

After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

What will happen in After Life 2?

A synopsis, which features on IMDb reads: "In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

"Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?"

After Life 2 will last six episodes, which will all be released synonymously.

What are the reactions so far?

It's fair to say that people are very excited by the release date, with one calling it "the second coming".

Unbelievably looking forward to this, go watch season 1 again everyone — Paul Scott (@Breaking70Bars) February 14, 2020

The 24th of April: the second coming.... — Hell (@hell_pubrel) February 14, 2020

FFS, finally

Cannot blooming wait🎉 — Julia Rawlin (@RawlinJulia) February 14, 2020

Watch Ricky Gervais talk to Gordon Smart about guilt here:

READ MORE: Are Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant & Karl Pilkington still friends?