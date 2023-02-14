Meet Me In The Bathroom film to be released in cinemas next month

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the official trailer for the film, which tells the story of the New York indie scene and the origins of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meet Me In The Bathroom is set to be released in cinemas this March.

The documentary, which is inspired by the best-selling book by Lizzie Goodman, tells the story of the early '00s New York Indie scene and features iconic bands from the time including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem.

Watch the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom above and find out everything you need to know about the fil ahead of its release.

Meet Me In The Bathroom is released in UK & Irish cinemas on 10th Match. Picture: Press

READ MORE: The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023

When is Meet Me In The Bathroom released?

Meet Me In The Bathroom is available to watch in UK and Irish cinemas from 10th March 2023.

What is Meet Me In The Bathroom about?

Meet Me In The Bathroom is a documentary film directed by London directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern inspired by a book of the same name by Lizzy Goodman. It tells the story of the birth of the early '00s indie scene in New York and features closely on iconic acts, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem and more.

The film is set against the backdrop of 9/11 and tells the story of how a new generation of youth kick-started a new music scene in what was a heartbroken city.

Meet Me In The Bathroom features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Interpol and more. Picture: 1. Emily Wilson 2.Colin Lane 3. Universal Pictures Content Group 4. Josh Victor Rothstein

A synopsis reads: "Inspired by the book by Lizzy Goodman, the film is constructed entirely from audio interviews and raw, contemporaneous archive; including the personal archives of the featured artists and their contemporaries, found footage, DV tapes unearthed from the shelves and storage units of New York music fans, cultural artefacts of a time and place on the cusp of seismic change.

"The award-winning filmmakers behind “Shut Up And Play The Hits” and “Blur: No Distance Left to Run” - Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – painstakingly investigated every possible archive source, bringing together a treasure trove of interviews, live performances and home recordings to perfectly capture the names, faces, voices and atmosphere of a pivotal time and place in modern music history.

"MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM is the definitive film about the last great romantic age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, featuring some of the biggest personalities and hits, and a wealth of never-before-seen archive footage."

READ MORE: The best live acts of the 2000s

Who's in Meet Me In The Bathroom?

Expect to see the likes of Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, Liars, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, The Strokes, TV On The Radio and Yeah Yeah Yeahs feature in the film.

QUIZ: Are you a Stroke4s super-fan?