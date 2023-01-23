The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023

The Strokes have been confirmed to headline APE 2023. Picture: Press/Jason McDonald

By Jenny Mensah

The New York indie legends will play a bill-topping set at the festival, which takes place at East London's Victoria Park.

The Strokes have been confirmed for All Points East 2023.

The Last Nite rockers will return to East London to play a career-spanning set on 25th August next year.

They'll be joined on the bill by fellow New York rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

The Strokes are set to headline All Points East 2023. Picture: All Points East

When will The Strokes play All Points East 2023?

The Strokes are set to headline All Points East on Friday 25th August 2023.

Who else is on The Strokes All Points East line-up?

Joining the The Strokes on the line-up are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, Black Midi Julie, Hotwax, Nieve Ella with more names to be announced.

When do The Strokes' All Points East tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 27th of January from 10am at allpointseastfestival.com

What are the stage times for The Strokes at All Points East 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

Stormzy was the first headliner announced for All Points East 2023. Picture: Press

Who else is headlining All Points East 2023?

Friday 18th August 2023: Stormzy presents This is What We Mean day

day Friday 25th August 2023: The Strokes

