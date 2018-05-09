Are These The Best Live Acts Of The '00s?
9 May 2018, 18:47
Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O.
Picture:
Florence Welch: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images, Alex Turner:Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival, Brandon Flowers: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Karen O: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We celebrate the best live bands and artists who were formed or found fame in the noughties.
This month has seen
Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine play their first live shows of 2018 after years away from the spotlight.
Not only has it let their fans in on what to expect from their new albums, but it's reminded us just how epic they are to watch on stage.
As we prepare for many more live dates from the Alex Turner and Florence Welch-fronted bands across the globe, we look back at some of the best live acts who were formed or found fame in the same decade.
Are these the best live acts of the noughties or have we left anyone out?
Arctic Monkeys
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at Rock-en-Seine 2014.
Picture:
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images
Florence + The Machine
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at Lollapalooza Brazil 2016.
Picture:
Raphael Dias/Getty Images
Bloc Party
Bloc Party's Kele Okereke.
Picture:
Jo Hale/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse in 2006.
Picture:
Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images
The Killers
The Killers' Brandon Flowers.
Picture:
Rob Loud/Press/SJM
Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.
Picture:
Jon Mo
The Hives
The Hives' Pelle Almqvist in 2002.
Picture:
Haydn West/PA Archive/PA Images
Kaiser Chiefs
Kaiser Chiefs.
Picture:
Press
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O in 2004.
Picture:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The White Stripes
The White Stripes in 2002.
Picture:
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jet
Jet in 2016.
Picture:
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Adele
Adele in 2017.
Picture:
Phil Walter/Getty Images
The Enemy
The Enemy in 2002.
Picture:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images for adidas
Queens Of The Stone Age
Queens Of The Stone Age.
Picture:
Press/Andreas Neumann Nasty Little Man PR
The Subways
The Subways at T in The Park in 2008.
Picture:
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Interpol
Interpol's Paul Banks in 2015.
Picture:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Editors
Editors.
Picture:
Rahi Rezvani/Press
Razorlight
Razorlight's Johnny Borrell.
Picture:
Jo Hale/Getty Images
Jamie T
Jamie T in 2015.
Picture:
OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand.
Picture:
Press
Kasabian
Kasabian's Tom Meighan at TRNSMT Festival 2017.
Picture:
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images
The Cribs
The Cribs' Ryan Jarman.
Picture:
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Gorillaz
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.
Picture:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Foals
Foals frontman Yannis Philippaks.
Picture:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The Maccabees
The Maccabees' Orlanda Weeks.
Picture:
JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Nash
Kate Nash in 2018.
Picture:
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Maximo Park
Maximo Park.
Picture:
Press Release
Jack Penate
Jack Penate in 2009.
Picture:
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Peter Hayes.
Picture:
TORKIL ADSERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Friendly Fires
Ed Macfarlane of Friendly Fires.
Picture:
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
The View
The View in 2011.
Picture:
Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images
The Libertines
The Libertines.
Picture:
Press