Are These The Best Live Acts Of The '00s?

9 May 2018, 18:47

Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O
Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O. Picture: Florence Welch: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images, Alex Turner:Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival, Brandon Flowers: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Karen O: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We celebrate the best live bands and artists who were formed or found fame in the noughties.

This month has seen Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine play their first live shows of 2018 after years away from the spotlight.

Not only has it let their fans in on what to expect from their new albums, but it's reminded us just how epic they are to watch on stage.

As we prepare for many more live dates from the Alex Turner and Florence Welch-fronted bands across the globe, we look back at some of the best live acts who were formed or found fame in the same decade.

Are these the best live acts of the noughties or have we left anyone out?

  1. Arctic Monkeys

    Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at Rock-en-Seine 2014
    Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at Rock-en-Seine 2014. Picture: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

  2. Florence + The Machine

    Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at Lollapalooza Brazil 2016
    Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at Lollapalooza Brazil 2016. Picture: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

  3. Bloc Party

    Bloc Party's Kele Okereke
    Bloc Party's Kele Okereke. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images

  4. Amy Winehouse

    Amy Winehouse in 2006
    Amy Winehouse in 2006. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

  5. The Killers

    The Killers' Brandon Flowers
    The Killers' Brandon Flowers. Picture: Rob Loud/Press/SJM

  6. Arcade Fire

    Arcade Fire's Win Butler at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl
    Arcade Fire's Win Butler at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl. Picture: Jon Mo

  7. The Hives

    The Hives' Pelle Almqvist in 2002
    The Hives' Pelle Almqvist in 2002. Picture: Haydn West/PA Archive/PA Images

  8. Kaiser Chiefs

    Kaiser Chiefs
    Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Press

  9. Yeah Yeah Yeahs

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O in 2004
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O in 2004. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  10. The White Stripes

    The White Stripes in 2002
    The White Stripes in 2002. Picture: Scott Gries/Getty Images

  11. Jet

    Jet in 2016
    Jet in 2016. Picture: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

  12. Adele

    Adele in 2017
    Adele in 2017. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

  13. The Enemy

    The Enemy in 2002
    The Enemy in 2002. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for adidas

  14. Queens Of The Stone Age

    Queens Of The Stone Age
    Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: Press/Andreas Neumann Nasty Little Man PR

  15. The Subways

    The Subways at T in The Park in 2008
    The Subways at T in The Park in 2008. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

  16. Interpol

    Interpol's Paul Banks in 2015
    Interpol's Paul Banks in 2015. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

  17. Editors

    Editors
    Editors. Picture: Rahi Rezvani/Press

  18. Razorlight

    Razorlight's Johnny Borrell
    Razorlight's Johnny Borrell. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images

  19. Jamie T

    Jamie T in 2015
    Jamie T in 2015. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

  20. Franz Ferdinand

    Franz Ferdinand
    Franz Ferdinand. Picture: Press

  21. Kasabian

    Kasabian's Tom Meighan at TRNSMT Festival 2017
    Kasabian's Tom Meighan at TRNSMT Festival 2017. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

  22. The Cribs

    The Cribs' Ryan Jarman
    The Cribs' Ryan Jarman. Picture: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

  23. Gorillaz

    Damon Albarn of Gorillaz
    Damon Albarn of Gorillaz. Picture: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  24. Foals

    Foals frontman Yannis Philippaks
    Foals frontman Yannis Philippaks. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  25. The Maccabees

    The Maccabees' Orlanda Weeks
    The Maccabees' Orlanda Weeks. Picture: JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

  26. Kate Nash

    Kate Nash in 2018
    Kate Nash in 2018. Picture: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

  27. Maximo Park

    Maximo Park
    Maximo Park. Picture: Press Release

  28. Jack Penate

    Jack Penate in 2009
    Jack Penate in 2009. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

  29. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

    Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Peter Hayes
    Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Peter Hayes. Picture: TORKIL ADSERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

  30. Friendly Fires

    Ed Macfarlane of Friendly Fires
    Ed Macfarlane of Friendly Fires. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

  31. The View

    The View in 2011
    The View in 2011. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

  32. The Libertines

    The Libertines
    The Libertines. Picture: Press

