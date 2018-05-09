Are These The Best Live Acts Of The '00s?

Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O. Picture: Florence Welch: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images, Alex Turner:Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival, Brandon Flowers: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Karen O: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We celebrate the best live bands and artists who were formed or found fame in the noughties.

This month has seen Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine play their first live shows of 2018 after years away from the spotlight.

Not only has it let their fans in on what to expect from their new albums, but it's reminded us just how epic they are to watch on stage.

As we prepare for many more live dates from the Alex Turner and Florence Welch-fronted bands across the globe, we look back at some of the best live acts who were formed or found fame in the same decade.

Are these the best live acts of the noughties or have we left anyone out?