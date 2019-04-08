Killing Eve's season 2 UK air date might be MONTHS not weeks away

Killing Eve debuted on BBC America last night, but we may have to wait until at least June for the hit MI5 drama.

Killing Eve's second season dropped on BBC America on Sunday (7 April) to a delighted US audience, but there's some bad news for UK viewers.

Watch the latest teaser trailer for the show, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, above.

It was previously thought that the UK release date of the hit MI5 drama would come straight after the US premiere, but it's not that straightforward afterall.

Now the BBC have confirmed the UK air date is "unlikely to be before early June".

As reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for the BBC has explained that Killing Eve will be delayed in order to host all eight episodes on iPlayer at the same time.

“BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes,” they said. “This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them."

They added: "The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge.”



Jodie Comer as Villanelle in a Killing Eve teaser trailer. Picture: YouTube/ Killing Eve/ BBC America

When will Killing Eve air on UK TV?

The show is airing on BBC America from Sunday 7 April 2019, and now it is reported that it won't be released in the UK until months after, once all 8 episodes have been released in the States.

Radio Times previously reported that the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore told fans they would “not have to wait so long next time”.

The BBC have now reported the UK air date is "unlikely to before early June".

Who stars in Killing Eve season 2?

The second season of the hit show will of course witness the return of Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle.The series also welcomes new MI5 recruits Hugo, who is played by Edward Blackwell and Jess, who is played by Nina Sosanya.According to IMDb TV fans can also expect to see Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt make an appearance in the first episode of the second season.

See the main cast members we know of starring in season 2 so far below:Sandra Oh - Eve PolastriJodie Comer - VillanelleSean Delany - Kenny StowtonFiona Shaw - Carolyn MartensNina Sosanya - JessEdward Blackwell - HugoSusan Lynch - Anna





What can we expect to happen? *SPOILER ALERT*

Eve stabs Villanelle at the end of season one, and season 2 picks up from where it left off... well, literally 30 seconds after anyway.

As we all know by now, Villanelle recovers from her stabbing and the obsession between the pair continue as Eve is tasked with finding the Russian assassin.

However, as the latest teaser seems to confirm, Eve seems torn between her job and protecting Villanelle.

See another trailer for Killing Eve here:







What are the reactions to Killing Eve season 2 so far?

The early reactions are in and so far, so good, but they warn us the season will be brutal and unexpected.Chris Evangelista from Slashflim said: "Killing Eve is better than ever".

Brad Travers from Indie Wire says: "Season 2 tends to act a little more like Villanelle than Eve."