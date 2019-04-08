Killing Eve fans react to season 2 as it debuts in the US

8 April 2019, 16:55 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 18:05

Get the first responses to the premiere of Killing Eve season two, following its premiere on BBC America.

Killing Eve's second season dropped on BBC America on Sunday (7 April) to a delighted US audience.

The hit MI5 cat-and-mouse drama, which stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle picks right up from where it left off - directly after Villanelle has been stabbed by Eve.

Although the show is yet to air in the UK, we can't help but see all the responses to it on the internet so far.

See the first reactions to Killing Eve season two here...

Fans were pretty ecstatic for the return of the hit drama:

Many were particularly tickled by Jodie Comer in the crocs scene:

One suggested Comer deserved an Emmy for that scene alone:

Others agreed that the British actress, who has also starred in Channel 4's My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster, deserved an Emmy nomination regardless.

One fan couldn't talk about the episode enough...

Nobody could stop thinking about the moment V called Eve her "girlfriend":

Especially Sass, who got very emotional about it:

Someone offered up the best abstract collection of spoilers below:

While this fan just watched it five times in a row:

This fan just expressed his frustration at the fact it wasn't available to watch in the UK:

Watch another teaser trailer for Killing Eve season 2:

It was previously thought that the UK release date of the show come straight after the US premiere, but all is not quite as it seems.

Now, the BBC have confirmed the UK air date is "unlikely to be before early June".

As reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for the BBC has explained that Killing Eve will be delayed in order to have all eight episodes on iPlayer at once for maximum binge-ability.

“BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes,” they said.

“This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them."

They added: "The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge.”

