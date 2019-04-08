Killing Eve fans react to season 2 as it debuts in the US

Get the first responses to the premiere of Killing Eve season two, following its premiere on BBC America.

Killing Eve's second season dropped on BBC America on Sunday (7 April) to a delighted US audience.

The hit MI5 cat-and-mouse drama, which stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle picks right up from where it left off - directly after Villanelle has been stabbed by Eve.

Although the show is yet to air in the UK, we can't help but see all the responses to it on the internet so far.

See the first reactions to Killing Eve season two here...

Fans were pretty ecstatic for the return of the hit drama:

Now watching Killing Eve season 2 episode 1 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Jasmine French (@jasmine_xanax) April 8, 2019

👏👏👏 @KillingEve was electric last night. 🙌👌 Can't wait to see how the season unfolds. pic.twitter.com/pATlkx6VEX — Ken (@whataboutken) April 8, 2019

Many were particularly tickled by Jodie Comer in the crocs scene:

villanelle: wanna hear a horror story?



kenny: sure



villanelle: one time, i was stranded in the hospital because SOMEONE stabbed me-



eve: don't-



villanelle, tearing up: and i had to wear crocs #KillingEve — incorrect villaneve (@villanevequotes) April 8, 2019

One suggested Comer deserved an Emmy for that scene alone:

Jodie Comer deserves an Emmy just for the Crocs scene #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/oX2tOc115r — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 8, 2019

Others agreed that the British actress, who has also starred in Channel 4's My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster, deserved an Emmy nomination regardless.

Raise your hand if Jodie Comer needs to get an Emmy nod this year #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/tbcRCkoJWg — 𝔰𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔠𝔢𝔯 ℌ𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔰 ☕️ (@buffyspeak) April 8, 2019

One fan couldn't talk about the episode enough...

me speaking about killing eve with my friends pic.twitter.com/zwZta2HkuP — sacha (ke s2 spoilers) (@jodiecomerthing) April 7, 2019

Nobody could stop thinking about the moment V called Eve her "girlfriend":

It’s been 12 hours and I can’t stop thinking about this line...#KillingEve pic.twitter.com/87PLV3UqtY — Amanda Holland (@AwkwardHolland) April 8, 2019

Especially Sass, who got very emotional about it:

When Villanelle referred to Eve as her girlfriend #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/Eqbiwi0Adg — Sass Master Sam (@TheDarkStorm13) April 8, 2019

Someone offered up the best abstract collection of spoilers below:

Killing Eve 2x01 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/S3BsO7yvf8 — emmy is screaming about killing eve (@villanelleves) April 8, 2019

While this fan just watched it five times in a row:

This fan just expressed his frustration at the fact it wasn't available to watch in the UK:

When you see people in the US enjoying Killing Eve S2 & it's gonna be two months before you can see it in the UK. pic.twitter.com/2GrZyzXAqC — James Brittain (@JDBrittain) April 8, 2019

Watch another teaser trailer for Killing Eve season 2:

It was previously thought that the UK release date of the show come straight after the US premiere, but all is not quite as it seems.

Now, the BBC have confirmed the UK air date is "unlikely to be before early June".

As reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for the BBC has explained that Killing Eve will be delayed in order to have all eight episodes on iPlayer at once for maximum binge-ability.

“BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes,” they said.

“This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them."

They added: "The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge.”



