Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke reveals coffee cup culprit in final season

The actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit drama, has revealed that Conleth Hill - who plays Varys - told her he left the coffee cup in the scene.

Emilia Clarke has revealed the famous culprit behind the coffee cup, which was left on set in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The British actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama, has finally cleared up the mystery behind the coffee cup, which went viral after making its way into a scene of the show.

Speaking on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed Conleth Hill - who played Master of Spies Lord Varys - made the confession to her while drunk.

"We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys, whose sitting next to me in that scene," recalled Clarke. "he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine'."

A screenshot of a scene in which a Starbucks coffee cup is mistakenly left in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO/ Game of Thrones

She continued: "It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so. He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling, I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you'.

"I was like, 'what!? what!?'"

"I think that's who did it," she replied after Fallon quizzed her on how certain she was.

The Last Christmas actress added: "He said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it."

It wasn't the only blunder spotted in the last season of GOT, as water bottles were also noticed in one of the show's last ever scenes.

Meanwhile, a new Game of Thrones prequel has been announced for an upcoming HBO streaming service.

The series - called House Of The Dragon - will begin with 10 episodes and focuses on the House of Targaryen 300 years before the original series.It was co-created by George RR Martin, whose books the original series is based on.

Speaking when the spin-off was announced, HBO said it would feature "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour".

Asked about whether she would appear in the series - which will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones - or if she knows anything about it, Clarke said: "No I genuinely don't know anything about it. Genuinely."

Asked if it was a solid no, she replied: "Like a solid no."

