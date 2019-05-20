Game of Thrones fans spot plastic water bottle in season 8 finale

20 May 2019, 12:03 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 12:10

Plastic water bottle spotted in Game of Thrones season 8 finale
Plastic water bottle spotted in Game of Thrones season 8 finale. Picture: Twitter/ HBO/ Game of Thrones

Fans were pretty miffed to find another errant item turn up in the finale of the hit HBO drama. See their reactions here.

It's fair to say that the final season of Game of Thrones hasn't been without controversy.

But just a few episodes after a coffee cup was spotted in one of its scenes, fans were shocked to see a plastic water bottle had made its way to Kings Landing in a crucial scene of the show's last ever episode.

See the reactions to the unfortunate mistake below:

One fan suggested the plastic water bottle was yet another sign of the show's decline in quality.

This Twitter user agreed, writing: "They really didn't give a shit about this season #GOT"

Other fans suggested it was another sign that the show was rushed, with one writing: "Wtf? Lol a water bottle as well? Lmao so this explains lots They just wanted to get it over with lmao That’s why you don’t pay no one before hand EvAaaah".

Another viewer suggested the beverage containers were a form of protest on the part of the editors and actors.

Another fan noticed not one, but two bottles in the scene. We suppose it does look hot out there...

Oh, hang on a minute... It was shot where?!

The Game of Thrones show runners have yet to react to this latest beverage blunder, and we doubt they will.

However, they DID respond to the coffee cup being left in episode four, joking: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

