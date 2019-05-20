Game of Thrones fans spot plastic water bottle in season 8 finale

Fans were pretty miffed to find another errant item turn up in the finale of the hit HBO drama. See their reactions here.

It's fair to say that the final season of Game of Thrones hasn't been without controversy.

But just a few episodes after a coffee cup was spotted in one of its scenes, fans were shocked to see a plastic water bottle had made its way to Kings Landing in a crucial scene of the show's last ever episode.

See the reactions to the unfortunate mistake below:

One fan suggested the plastic water bottle was yet another sign of the show's decline in quality.

Proof that the quality of this show has gone down. First Starbucks, now a water bottle. Worst ending for the best show. #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/h64CEP8eER — Akber (@AkberFarooqui) May 20, 2019

This Twitter user agreed, writing: "They really didn't give a shit about this season #GOT"

First a coffee cup & now a plastic water bottle 😭 they really didn't give a shit about this season #GOT — Bronzed Goddess (@AffifaAshraf) May 20, 2019

Other fans suggested it was another sign that the show was rushed, with one writing: "Wtf? Lol a water bottle as well? Lmao so this explains lots They just wanted to get it over with lmao That’s why you don’t pay no one before hand EvAaaah".

Wtf? Lol a water bottle as well? Lmao so this explains lots They just wanted to get it over with lmao That’s why you don’t pay no one before hand EvAaaah 😂😂😂 #got pic.twitter.com/V0vLESJMnV — Albaniac (@AlbaniacRevista) May 20, 2019

A water bottle made it into a shot in the #GameofThrones Finale. This and a coffe cup shows how much the writers rushed this thing along so they could get to Star Wars. 😂Found by @bethisloco #GOT #forthethrone #fornothing #RIPGOT #stillthebestshow pic.twitter.com/oL0hiiCo6A — Abby Garrett (@abbygarrettX) May 20, 2019

Another viewer suggested the beverage containers were a form of protest on the part of the editors and actors.

#GOT makers must be so disappointed by the rush job of the final season editing and the actors seemed to have responded in protest 😳🤯Starbucks cup and now a water bottle! Where’s the continuity people at?👀😬🤦🏾‍♀️ — SuperSimSays (@SuperSimma) May 20, 2019

Another fan noticed not one, but two bottles in the scene. We suppose it does look hot out there...

Oh, hang on a minute... It was shot where?!

I suppose we have to forgive them though, as it's notoriously hot in *checks notes* ....Belfast? Oh, never mind. — Linda Butler 🇮🇪🖖🏻 (@HenInAHat1) May 20, 2019

The Game of Thrones show runners have yet to react to this latest beverage blunder, and we doubt they will.

However, they DID respond to the coffee cup being left in episode four, joking: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

