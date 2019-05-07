Game of Thrones Starbucks cup: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss respond to THAT blooper

A coffee cup was spotted with Daenerys in the fourth episode of the final series. See the reactions to the mistake here.

Game of Thrones has been a hot topic of discussion every week since its eighth and final season began.

But this week the show was trending when something was spotted that wasn't very in-keeping with the HBO fantasy show.

Right in amongst the post-war celebrations, fans were amused to find a Starbucks coffee cup was mistakenly left in a scene in front of Daenerys.

See the reactions and the hilarious response to the gaff from the Game Of Thrones makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Many fans couldn't believe a show with such a huge budget could make such a simple mistake.

I THOUGHT THEY WERE JOKING WHEN THEY SAID THAT THERE WAS A COFFEE CUP IN ONE OF THE SCENES IN THE NEW EPISODE SO I PLAYED IT BACK AND OH MY GOD I AM LAUGHING SO HARD



GAME OF THRONES IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST BUDGETED TV SHOWS AND THEY FORGOT TO REMOVE THE FREAKING COFFEE CUP pic.twitter.com/K1URaj6aUF — 💜 Iris 💜 (@irisvicencio) May 6, 2019

While this user found it as refreshing as say... a morning cup of coffee.

It's nice to know big budget productions can sometimes make tiny mistakes as well. — Doppleganger Dandy (@soullessaccount) May 6, 2019

One thought it might be hilarious to find the culprit of said coffee cup:

That Starbucks coffee cup is Kit's fault and I'm not surprised lmfao #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ndfP74r5gj — Kit Harington Archive (@kitarchive) May 6, 2019

One fan thought it would be humorous to imagine Dany's name on the coffee cup:

And because it's Twitter, someone made an account dedicated to the Starbucks coffee cup.

Thanks everyone who was supported me. It’s been a tough few years, trying to get my big break. Being an actor and a coffee cup is hard, y’all #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oHOy8PkVZ2 — Game of Thrones Starbucks Cup (@GameStarbucks) May 6, 2019

Game of Thrones itself spoke out and added a banter-filled response to the gaffe, writing: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

READ MORE: How old is Arya Stark? Fans react to Maisie Williams' sex scene in Game of Thrones

READ MORE: From Lannisters to Stark - Get a rundown of Game of Thrones houses