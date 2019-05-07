Game of Thrones Starbucks cup: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss respond to THAT blooper
7 May 2019, 13:56 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 14:17
A coffee cup was spotted with Daenerys in the fourth episode of the final series. See the reactions to the mistake here.
Game of Thrones has been a hot topic of discussion every week since its eighth and final season began.
But this week the show was trending when something was spotted that wasn't very in-keeping with the HBO fantasy show.
Right in amongst the post-war celebrations, fans were amused to find a Starbucks coffee cup was mistakenly left in a scene in front of Daenerys.
See the reactions and the hilarious response to the gaff from the Game Of Thrones makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Many fans couldn't believe a show with such a huge budget could make such a simple mistake.
I THOUGHT THEY WERE JOKING WHEN THEY SAID THAT THERE WAS A COFFEE CUP IN ONE OF THE SCENES IN THE NEW EPISODE SO I PLAYED IT BACK AND OH MY GOD I AM LAUGHING SO HARD— 💜 Iris 💜 (@irisvicencio) May 6, 2019
GAME OF THRONES IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST BUDGETED TV SHOWS AND THEY FORGOT TO REMOVE THE FREAKING COFFEE CUP pic.twitter.com/K1URaj6aUF
While this user found it as refreshing as say... a morning cup of coffee.
It's nice to know big budget productions can sometimes make tiny mistakes as well.— Doppleganger Dandy (@soullessaccount) May 6, 2019
One thought it might be hilarious to find the culprit of said coffee cup:
That Starbucks coffee cup is Kit's fault and I'm not surprised lmfao #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ndfP74r5gj— Kit Harington Archive (@kitarchive) May 6, 2019
One fan thought it would be humorous to imagine Dany's name on the coffee cup:
Look pic.twitter.com/25EnzlsJTN— 𝕸𝖎𝖗𝖔 𝕸𝖆𝖌𝖉𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖊 (@miroqxizana) May 6, 2019
And because it's Twitter, someone made an account dedicated to the Starbucks coffee cup.
Thanks everyone who was supported me. It’s been a tough few years, trying to get my big break. Being an actor and a coffee cup is hard, y’all #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oHOy8PkVZ2— Game of Thrones Starbucks Cup (@GameStarbucks) May 6, 2019
Game of Thrones itself spoke out and added a banter-filled response to the gaffe, writing: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."
News from Winterfell.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019
The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl
