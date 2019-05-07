Game of Thrones Starbucks cup: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss respond to THAT blooper

A coffee cup was spotted with Daenerys in the fourth episode of the final series. See the reactions to the mistake here.

Game of Thrones has been a hot topic of discussion every week since its eighth and final season began.

But this week the show was trending when something was spotted that wasn't very in-keeping with the HBO fantasy show.

Right in amongst the post-war celebrations, fans were amused to find a Starbucks coffee cup was mistakenly left in a scene in front of Daenerys.

See the reactions and the hilarious response to the gaff from the Game Of Thrones makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Many fans couldn't believe a show with such a huge budget could make such a simple mistake.

While this user found it as refreshing as say... a morning cup of coffee.

One thought it might be hilarious to find the culprit of said coffee cup:

One fan thought it would be humorous to imagine Dany's name on the coffee cup:

And because it's Twitter, someone made an account dedicated to the Starbucks coffee cup.

Game of Thrones itself spoke out and added a banter-filled response to the gaffe, writing: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

