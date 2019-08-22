Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals where Jon Snow went at the end of series finale

The British actor, who played the much-loved character in the HBO series has confirmed what the show's ending meant for Jon Snow's future.

Kit Harington has confirmed where Jon Snow was headed at the end of Game of Thrones.

The hit HBO fantasy drama ended in May this year, with many fans reacting to its controversial ending.

Now the British actor has spoken out about the fate of his character, who was banished to The Wall live out his days isolated as part of the Night's Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen.

However, some of the show's final scenes see Jon Snow walking away from the wall with the wildlings and his loyal Dire wolf Ghost, leading some fans too feel unsure of his fate.

“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

He added: "Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing, as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

Meanwhile, Harington also admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to kill the Night King instead of Arya Stark - who is played by Maisie Williams.

He told the outlet: "I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King!

"I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn't get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, 'I wanted to do that!'

"But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie's journey in a really beautiful way. Over the seasons, we've seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist."



