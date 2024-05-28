Bruce Springsteen postpones more European dates on doctors orders

Bruce Springsteen press 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Born To Run legend has been forced to axe European dates after suffering from vocal issues.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been forced to postpone four of their European shows.

The Boss was set to play a gig at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday (25th May) when a statement was issued on his website informing fans that the night wouldn't be taking place.

Now, further dates have been postponed, in a statement, which read: "Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3)."

It added: "New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

The Dancing In The Dark icon also took to social media, with a video, captioned: "We'll be back!"

He said in the video itself: "Hey this is Bruce Springsteen. We are in Marseille. Unfortunately I could not sing for you, but we will be back to Marseille, to Prague and to Milan to give you the show of your life. That I promise you."

He added: "In the meantime I'd like to thank our Irish fans, our British fans, our fans in Wales for giving us a series of shows that was deeply memorable."

The news comes after Springsteen officially bcame a Fellow of The Ivors Academy last week.

The moment saw the Born in the U.S.A icon the first international songwriter the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

Beatles legend Paul McCartney presented him with the award in a ceremony, which took place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May and chose to roast his fellow singer-songwriter with a series of jokes.

“Like Bruce’s concerts, I’m going to keep this brief,” Macca began, making a comment on Springsteen's epic sets.

The Let It Be singer continued: “He’s known as the American working man, but he admits he’s never worked a day in his life.”

McCartney, who is a Fellow of the Ivors Academy himself also noted that Springsteen was the first American to receive the honour, joking that he couldn't think of anyone more fitting, "except maybe Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Beyonce or Taylor Swift".

Watch a clip of McCartney's cheeky speech and Springsteen's own acceptance speech below, courtesy of Svana Gisla.

Paul McCartney introduce Bruce Springsteen as the first non-British recipient in the history for the Academy Fellowship category at the 69th The Ivors Awards inn London, England (May 23, 2024)

🎥 : Svana Gisla#thebeatles #paulmccartney #brucespringsteen pic.twitter.com/Q00FG5wwMh — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) May 24, 2024

In Springsteen's own Ivors acceptance speech, he admitted: "while I was stone-cold born in the USA, at 16 I desperately yearned to be British. I had a pretty good fake British accent – that’s what the checkout girls at the local supermarket thought."

He added: "To be the first international artist to be granted this Fellowship – especially as an American, who I always suspect the British to be suspicious of our strange ways – it makes today a meaningful experience to me"

Watch his speech below, courtesy of The Ivors Academy

Bruce Springsteen Ivors Fellowship acceptance speech

Springsteen joins McCartney and a list of esteemed artist to become a Fellow, including Elton John, Kate Bush and Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, in a special tribute to the late Shane MacGowan, Springsteen chose to open his main set at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland with a rendition of The Pogues' A Rainy Night In Soho.

Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to Shane MacGowan in Ireland

