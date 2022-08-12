Which UK city will host Eurovision 2023?

12 August 2022, 18:00 | Updated: 13 August 2022, 18:52

Sam Ryder at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022
The Eurovision Song Contest be held in the UK next year. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

After it was confirmed that Eurovision 2023 will take place in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, seven cities have been shortlisted to take on hosting duties.

Last month it was confirmed that the United Kingdom would be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously revealed they were in talks with this year's runner ups about staging the event, due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sam Ryder came second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in this year's contest, so the UK will now host the international event, vowing to make sure it's a "true reflection" of Ukrainian culture as well as showcasing British talent.

So which UK city is hosting Eurovision 2023? This week has seen seven cities shortlisted to host the contest. Get our rundown of them all here.

Which UK city is hosting Eurovision 2023?

Here are the shortlisted cities:

  • Birmingham
  • Glasgow
  • Leeds
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester
  • Newcastle
  • Sheffield

20 cities expressed their interest in hosting the Eurovision Song Contest overall and London and Belfast were among those taken out of the running.

After the EBU confirmed that the UK would be hosting the contest in 2023, a statement from BBC director general Tim Davie read: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

"The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023."

