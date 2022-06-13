Sam Ryder announces 2023 UK Tour dates: How to buy tickets

Sam Ryder has announced UK tour dates for 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Eurovision runner-up has announced the details of a UK and Ireland tour. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Sam Ryder has announced UK tour dates for next year.

The British singer-songwriter, who came second in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, shared the details of a new tour, which will support his upcoming debut album There's Nothing But Space, Man!

Fans can pre-order the record now, which is set for release on 14th October, in order to gain access to early pre-sale tickets.

Find out where Sam Ryder is set to visit on his UK and Ireland tour dates in 2023.

BIG NEWS ALERT! 🚨🎉 PRE-ORDER MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘THERE’S NOTHING BUT SPACE, MAN!’ FROM MY OFFICIAL STORE, WHICH GIVES YOU EARLY ACCESS TO UK & IRISH TOUR TICKETS 👩‍🚀https://t.co/A7wK9AX0wc pic.twitter.com/1g4aQ7XSjd — Sam Ryder 👩‍🚀 (@SamRyderMusic) June 13, 2022

Sam's 14-date tour will kick off at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on 17th March 2023 and see him visit the likes of London's Eventim Apollo before it rounds off with a gig at Brighton Dome on 5th April 2023.

Tickets for his 2023 tour dates go on general sale at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Meanwhile, fans of the Essex belter still have a chance to see him this year.

Fresh off the back of his Eurovision success and his epic performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee situations Sam Ryder will likely be playing a festival near you.

See his 2022 tour dates here.

See Sam Ryder's 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates:

17th March 2023 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

18th March 2023 – Dublin, 3Olympia

21st March 2023 – Manchester, Academy

22nd March 2023 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

23rd March 2023 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25th March 2023 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

26th March 2023 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28th March 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

29th March 2023 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

30th March 2023 – London, Eventim ApolloAPRIL 2023

1st April 2023 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

2nd April 2023 – Bristol, O2 Academy

4th April 2023 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

5th April 2023 – Brighton, Dome

