UK to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine

The EBU have confirmed that the grand final of the international competition will take place in the UK this year due to the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

As Sam Ryder was the runner up to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in this year's competition, there were talks about the status of the event the following year.

Now the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have confirmed that next year's competition will take place in the UK on behalf Ukraine, who are still in an ongoing conflict following Russia's invasion of the country.

As reported by Sky News, statement from BBC director general Tim Davie posted on Twitter read: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege."

The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

"The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.

"Following the announcement, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: "This is Ukraine's Eurovision and it's an absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends".

The EBU previously confirmed they were in talks with the UK to host the competition, sharing a statement which read: "It has become a well-known tradition that the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest hosts the competition the following year, providing certain criteria including ensuring the viability of staging the event and the safety of all stakeholders, including the public, are met.

"Given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion of this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues."

The statement continued: "The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

"The EBU has been supporting UA:PBC across a whole range of areas since the invasion. We will ensure that this support continues so UA:PBC can maintain the indispensable service they provide to Ukrainians.

"As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom."

They concluded: "It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

